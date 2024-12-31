Stephen Fry has received a knighthood, despite recently describing Stonewall’s trans rights activism as “nonsensical”.

Fry, the actor and author, has received the New Year honour alongside the likes of the mayor of London Sadiq Khan and former England manager Gareth Southgate.

The 67-year-old was recognised for “devoting much time and effort in generating awareness of bipolar disorder, using his public platform to speak candidly about his own journey, undermining the taboo that has prevented many from seeking support”.

However, this news comes after Fry recently revoked his support of Stonewall due to the LGBTQ+ charity’s efforts towards trans rights.

Fry – who has previously refused to condemn JK Rowling’s anti-trans views – made the comments on the Triggernometry podcast, a “free speech YouTube show.”

He was challenged over his support of the charity by host Konstantin Kisin, who read out a letter from ex-Stonewall employee turned critic Levi Pay and asked him how he could support the LGBTQ+ charity “in all conscience.”

“Do I? I am not sure I do support them,” Fry responded. He said previously supported the charity’s efforts to equalise the age of consent and legalise same-sex marriage but has “no interest in supporting this current wave of nonsensical [policies].”

Fry went on to further disavow Stonewall, describing the organisation as “shameful and sad” and “stuck in a terrible, terrible quagmire.”

Members of the trans community have since expressed their disappointment and anger over Fry’s comments. However, his comments have not come as a surprise to some, given his prior refusal to criticise JK Rowling’s contentious views on trans people.

Fry was also described in the honours list as “one of Britain’s most highly regarded public figures”. He was noted as being the president of the charity Mind, and his involvement with the Terrence Higgins Trust for “raising awareness and funds for people living with HIV and AIDS”.