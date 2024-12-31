13 Reasons Why actress Tommy Dorfman has hinted that she’s separated from her wife Elise Williams, a year after the pair got married in secret.

In an Instagram post capturing her 2024 memories, Dorfman revealed that she has moved into a new home alone with her pet dog, Fiona.

The collection of 20 photos begins with one of the star laying draped in necklaces while in a bath tub, along with the caption: “Heartbreak feels good in a place like this (I wrote this entirely original line).”

Alongside the photo of her dog curled up on a navy sofa, Dorfman wrote: “Fiona loves her new home and, while it’s just the two of us now, I think she’s managing better than I.”

Other photos in the series hinted at the actress having a tough time throughout 2024, including one of a sheer black dress which she purchased “while having a nervous breakdown in Paris” earlier this year.

She also thanked her friend, actress Annabelle Dexter-Jones, who she wrote kept her “breathing and emotionally sober” after she endured “one of the hardest weeks” of her life.

Despite her evident struggles this year, the star did take a moment to note her huge wins, including currently starring alongside Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler in Romeo and Juliet on Broadway, in which she plays the Nurse and Tybalt.

She also celebrated the premiere of her movie and directorial debut I Wish You All The Best, which stars The Suite Life of Zack and Cody actor, Cole Sprouse.

In May, Dorfman announced that she and Elise Williams had secretly gotten married at the tailend of 2023 in a ceremony the actress described as “perfect”.

The pair met on dating app Hinge in 2021, the same year that Dorfman came out as a transgender woman.

They announced their engagement in August 2022, but Dorfman explained in an essay in Vogue magazine in May that she and Williams became engaged after two months of dating.

