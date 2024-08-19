Formula One driver Ralf Schumacher has responded after his ex-wife described his announcement that he is gay as a “a stab in the heart” and says she now felt “used” in the relationship.

Schumacher started 180 races and drove for the likes of Jordan, Williams and Toyota, winning six races during his career. His older brother Michael was a seven-time world champion before a severe brain injury, suffered during a skiing accident in 2013, ended his career.

The younger Schumacher, who left Formula One in 2007, announced his same-sex relationship on Instagram, uploading a photo of himself and his partner Etienne, standing close together and looking at a sunset. The pictured was captioned: “The most beautiful thing in life is when you have the right partner by your side with whom you can share everything.”

Schumacher married Cora Brinkman, a former model, in 2001 and they had a son, David, before divorcing in 2015.

Speaking to German publication Der Spiegel, Cora said she found out about her ex-husband’s new relationship on social media and wished he had included her in the conversation, given the publicity it was bound to attract.

“But how should I deal with the fact that Ralf didn’t talk to me before he came out and [say], for example: ‘Be careful Cora, ​​I’m sorry’. Or, ‘I didn’t know how to tell you’. Or, ‘I really loved you’. Nothing,” she claimed.

“That was a stab in the heart for me because a coming out always affects those around you, including the ex-wife with whom you have a child. I wish Ralf had included me or at least told me about it. I would have seen that as a sign of respect. Instead, I found out from the media.”

She went on to say she feels “used” in the marriage.

“Robbed of my best years. Was he honest with me? And most importantly, did he even love me?” she asked.

However, following the publication of the article, Ralf Schumacher took to Instagram to publish a screenshot of alleged WhatsApp messages exchanged by his ex-wife and new partner.

The messages, which appear to have been sent in October 2023, show Cora Schumacher saying “congrats” because she was told “you are married because you are both wearing rings on the right hand”.

Etienne, in responses, does explicitly confirm or deny that they are married and said in France people wear their wedding rings on the left, rather than their right.

“Anyway, I’m happy for you guys”, she wrote with Etienne thanking her and adding friendly emojis.

Schumacher wrote in the Instagram post alongside the screenshot: “With all the back and forth, I would like to make it clear that Cora congratulated us in September 2023 because she thought we had gotten married.

“As you can see from this message to Etienne personally. I think it’s a shame for Etienne and me that she spreads so many lies. We both just want to be left in peace.”

Schumacher and Etienne were rumoured to have been together for two years before revealing their relationship publicly, with actress and close friend Carmen Geiss writing under the Instagram post: “After two years, you can finally show your love to the world. I have known Ralf for more than 25 years and he has always been a great joy to me.”

After Schumacher came out, his son, also a racing driver, congratulated him and voiced his full support.

“I’m very happy that you’ve finally found someone with whom you feel comfortable and safe, no matter if it’s a man or a woman. I’m 100 per cent behind you, dad, and I wish you all the best. Congratulations,” David, now 22, said.

In the wider world of F1 racing, British driver Lewis Hamilton, who has often supported the LGBTQ+ community, praised Schumacher.

The former world champion said: “I think he’s not felt comfortable enough to say it in the past but it just shows that we are in the time and finally can take that step and don’t have to fear. Hopefully, people will say that. So far I’ve heard only positive feedback from people.

“When I was wearing an [LGBTQ+-styled] helmet in Saudi, in Qatar, Ralf said that it wasn’t a good idea. But after that, he made a shift in his mind. Him taking that step sends such a positive message, and liberates others to be able to do the same.”

