RuPaul’s Drag Race finalist Kameron Michaels has revealed he is jumpstarting several creative projects, including an explicit OnlyFans account.

The season 10 finalist, 38, revealed in an Instagram post on Wednesday (1 January) that he had started the subscription-only channel to post adult thirst traps and plenty of nudes.

Additionally, the star announced he is officially a “certified personal trainer” and is planning to launch Kameron Michaels Fitness as his latest venture.

“I’ve dreamed of this moment for years and it’s finally time!” he said in the Instagram post. “All this quiet time from my socials has been spent working hard to bring you something I’ve wanted to do from the very beginning.”

The Drag Race star clarified in the post that the projects didn’t mark his goodbye to drag, and that “you will still see me around.”

“Health and fitness has been a passion of mine for years and I finally made this goal my priority. I took the time, I hit the books, and I am so proud to tell you: “I am a Certified personal trainer.”

Following the announcement, Michaels posted a set of Instagram Reels, captured by Out Magazine, with the first responding to a question that asked: “When is the OF (OnlyFans) gonna drop.”

“Surprise. Man of my word,” the post read, along with two topless photos and a link to the page marked by several chilli pepper emojis.

Michaels’ Only Fans description reveals that the 18+ page will reveal “full-frontal” nudes of the star on Valentine’s day, adding: “I promise you’re gonna like it here.”

“I’m happy to have you here, and happy to share the side of me you won’t find anywhere else,” the description continues. “Please be courteous and respectful. Now let’s have some fun.”

The page also revealed that Michaels was delving into the foray of “XXX videos,” which he says will be “available for purchase” from the page.

