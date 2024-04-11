RuPaul’s Drag Race finalist Kameron Michaels has announced her return to drag after two years away.

As fellow Drag Race Morgan McMichaels famously said when entering the All Stars 3 werk room: “I look pretty good for a dead bitch.”

The same, it seems, can be said for Kameron Michaels, who finished as a runner-up alongside Eureka O’Hara on Drag Race season 10 back in 2018.

Following an appearance as a lip-sync assassin on All Stars 6 in 2021, which the Bodybuilder Barbie said “hurt”, Kameron stepped away from the limelight and performing in drag.

No longer, though. In a flyer for a performance at Las Vegas’ Piranha Nightclub on Friday (12 April), it has been revealed that the popular queen is back.

“Guess who?” Kameron wrote in the post’s caption. “Thought I’d let Miss Jesus have her moment before I had my own resurrection.

“I’ve missed the stage and all of you… let’s see if the old gal’s still got it.”

Fellow Drag Race stars have heralded Kameron’s return, including season 10 winner Aquaria, who posted several shocked-face emojis.

Canada’s Drag Race favourite Melinda Verga also signalled her excitement, as did Jiggly Caliente, Alexis Mateo and Joey Jay, who wrote: “Welcome back diva. Sending all the love.”

The latest photo of Kameron in drag on her Instagram is dated July 2022. The star performed in the Drag Race franchise’s Vegas residency show, RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!, before her hiatus.

Having snatched one win during her time on the show, Kameron briefly returned to social media last October before deleting the account again two months later. But it seems as if she is now back for good.

Kameron is not the only queen to have an on-off relationship with drag. Canada’s Drag Race star Eve 6000 recently explained why she is, “over it”.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 continues on Fridays on MTV in the US and WOW Presents Plus internationally.