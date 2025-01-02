EastEnders’ Suki and Eve have made history as the first lesbian couple to wed on the soap opera.

Warning: EastEnders spoilers ahead.

The New Year’s Day (1 January 2025) episode of the series saw characters Suki Panesar (played by Balvinder Sopal) and Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) becoming the first-ever lesbian couple to tie the knot on the BBC series.

The characters met several years ago when they both moved to Albert Square. The two women followed an enemies-to-lovers storyline, but their romance quickly ended when Suki’s husband Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) left prison.

However, after realising their true feelings for one another, they decided to meet in secret until Suki was able to leave her abusive husband for Eve. Eventually, she was able to accept her sexuality with pride.

Despite Nish escaping prison once again and almost foiling their wedding plans, Suki and Eve finally made their wedding vows. Their ceremony intertwined aspects of both Suki and Eve’s cultural traditions, and saw the pair praising each other’s courage, strength, and giving them both something to fight for.

Despite being pronounced as married, Nish made his way back to the happy couple to carry out his cruel scheme after all. Eve was seen drinking from a poisoned glass of bubbly and collapsed before Nish told Suki he hoped that they would both be affected by his plan.

Suki ran to the balcony where she became caught in the crossfire between Nish and Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara). Ravi attempted to push Nish off the balcony but did not realise he also pushed Suki.

The pair both ended up on the ground beneath them, with the newlywed’s future now hanging in the balance following the series’ cliffhanger.

If this story has affected you, call Galop on 0800 999 5428 Monday–Thursday, 10 am to 8 pm, Friday 10 am to 4 pm, or email [email protected] at any time.

EastEnders continues on BBC One at 7.30 pm on 2 January.