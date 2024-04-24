UK Eurovision entrant and Years & Years singer Olly Alexander is set to make a cameo in an upcoming episode of BBC soap EastEnders.

In the scenes, the queer musician, 33, will step into EastEnders’ famous boozer The Queen Vic for a pint after rehearsing for the Eurovision Song Contest near Albert Square.

He’ll surprise the local punters as he rocks up and reunites with his old friend, Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff), with the residents set to rave about his approaching Eurovision performance.

Alexander will represent the UK at the legendary song contest in Malmö, Sweden, next month, performing his new song “Dizzy” at the grand final on Saturday 11 May.

Though Eurovision is one of the biggest things to happen in his decade-long music career, the superstar has said that he was also pretty “thrilled” about guest starring in EastEnders, too.

“I’m thrilled to be making my first appearance on EastEnders and in the most iconic pub in the UK,” he shared.

“I’m so happy I got to meet some true screen legends and spend time on set with the brilliant cast and crew. I wanted to surprise my mum as it’s her favourite show, but I guess the cast is out of the bag now, she’s gonna love it.”

Eurovision singer Olly Alexander is heading to EastEnders’ Albert Square. (BBC)

The show’s executive producer Chris Clenshaw went on to explain that he learnt Alexander was a “huge fan” of the soap, and managed to find a way to bring him in for a cameo.

“When we discovered that Olly Alexander was a huge fan of the show and an opportunity arose in one of our stories, it was the perfect moment for us to invite him to Albert Square to appear,” he said.

“We hope the audience enjoy Olly’s special guest-appearance as much as everyone at EastEnders enjoyed having him in Walford.”

Alexander’s cameo on the soap marks his first TV acting appearance since he took on the critically acclaimed role of Ritchie Tozer in Russell T Davies’ Aids pandemic drama, It’s A Sin.

The singer is one of several LGBTQ+ artists performing at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, with Ireland’s non-binary performer Bambie Thug and Belgium’s Drag Race judge Mustii also taking to the stage.

The Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals will air on BBC One on 7 and 9 May, and the final will air on 11 May.