The Traitors UK series three contestant Alex has opened up about his hope to use the show’s prize money for IVF treatment with his wife.

Spoiler alert for episode one of The Traitors UK series three.

The UK’s best-loved reality game competition series, The Traitors, is back. Claudia Winkleman has dusted off the cloaks, grabbed the key to the castle in the Scottish Highlands, and welcomed in an all-new cast of 25 players.

Yesterday (1 January) saw the players get to know each other aboard the train through Scotland, before three of them were abruptly forced back onto the platform.

The remaining 22 launched swiftly into the game, with three Traitors being selected. And, for the first time ever, all three Traitors are women. Linda, Armani and Minah, you are this series’ designated mothers to queer community.

This year’s line-up of Faithfuls is also brimming with icons, from the faux Welsh Charlotte to determined Trairotor hunter Dan. Care manager Alex, with his luminous pink hair, penchant for a beanie and distinctive tattoos, is also turning fans’ heads. We’re putting money on him making it pretty far.

The Traitors UK series three contestant Alex. (BBC)

Who is The Traitors series three star Alex?

Whitby-based care manager Alex, 29, describes himself as “a funny, silly sort of character” who feels he has been “overlooked or underestimated” throughout his life. That said, he thinks that could be a benefit when it comes to playing The Traitors, as he’ll be on the sidelines “taking everything in”.

Being “overlooked” doesn’t mean that Alex will be keeping himself to himself, though. He’s worried that his inability to keep his thoughts inside may be a hindrance to his success as a Faithful.

“I’m always the one that fights for the underdog, I will speak my mind, it’s how my mum brought me up. If you’re going to start being really opinionated, right at the beginning then your head’s on the chopping block straight away,” he said.

“I’m a very empathetic person, I really care about people, and I really love people as well. I’m a big feelings sort of guy, I’m quite emotional,” he continued.

His game plan going into the competition is “choosing alliances carefully” and “trying to be well liked by people”.

The Traitors star Alex would use the prize money for IVF

As of the end of episode one, there’s currently a £117,000 prize fund up for grabs. If he were to win it, Alex and his wife would use it to start IVF treatment.

“Me and my wife aren’t able to have biological children and it’s obviously very expensive to start IVF so that would be the first thing on the list,” he explained.

“I’m desperate to be a dad, I’m just a big kid and just always wanted to be a dad. So that will be first on the list.”

Once that’s underway, he’s hoping to use any leftover money to pay off debts and take his family on a holiday.

Fellow The Traitors series three star Leanne has also recently opened up about her hope to use the prize money with her partner Sophie to pay for IVF.

The first two episodes of The Traitors series three are streaming now on BBC iPlayer.

