TV personality and actor Dr Ranj Singh has gone Instagram official with his new boyfriend, actor and podcast host James Colebrook.

Singh rang in the New Year by sharing the update with his near 350,000 Instagram followers, posting a series of photos of him and Colebrook kissing.

“I think this is what the kids call a ‘hard launch’,” he began the sweet post, alongside a winking emoji.

“Sometimes the universe gives you what you NEED, rather than what you WANT. Starting 2025 the way it was meant to be. Happy new year love!”

The first photo in Singh’s moving Instagram carousel shows him and Colebrook locking lips under a night sky, while the second sees the couple looking handsomely suited and booted and ready for an event.

In photos three and four, the couple appear happy and smiling out at a party, with Colebrook planting a kiss on Singh’s cheek while he beams.

Friends of the celebrity doctor, who is best known for appearing as the resident doctor on ITV’s This Morning between 2016 and 2021, jumped into his comment section to congratulate him on the news.

“CONGRATS HONEY,” came an ecstatic response from RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, while Dame Kelly Holmes commented: “OMG this is awesome.”

Fellow stars including Doctor Who writer Russell T Davies, TV host Denise Van Outen, and Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell all commented with an array of heart emojis.

You may like to watch

Who is Dr Ranj Singh’s boyfriend James Colebrook?

Dr Ranj Singh’s new boyfriend James Colebrook is an actor, model, personal trainer, and co-host of the Bunny & the Beast podcast, alongside drag performer Bunny Galore.

He graduated from Laine Theatre Arts performing arts college in 2017, and has since appeared in stage productions including Game Night at the West End’s Wonderville venue.

Despite only recently hard-launching their relationship, Singh and Colebrook were spotted together at multiple events throughout 2024, including on the red carpet at the Pride of Britain awards in October, and at a Together For Short Lives charity event in March.

Since leaving This Morning in 2020, Singh has appeared in numerous pantomime performances, and recently began a stint as Lance in the national tour of & Juliet, marking his musical theatre debut.

