Dr Ranj Singh announces new ‘dream come true’ role

Dr Ranj Singh will make his musical theatre debut in the upcoming UK tour of & Juliet.

The This Morning star will take on the role of Lance in the show, which is touring the UK for the first time across 2024 and 2025.

“I am absolutely overjoyed to be making my musical theatre debut in & Juliet, a show I’ve been a fan of since it first opened,” said Dr Ranj.

He added: “I know it’s a bit of a change from my usual work, but not many people will know how hard I’ve been working behind the scenes to make this happen, and it’s an absolute dream come true.”

Tickets for the tour are now available to buy at ATG Tickets and andjulietthemusical.co.uk.

He joins previously announced cast, Matt Cardle as Shakespeare, Gerardine Sacdalan as Juliet, Lara Denning as Anne, Sandra Marvin as Angelique, Jack Danson as Romeo, Kyle Cox as Francois and Jordan Broatch as May.

The national UK tour will open at Manchester’s Opera House on 8 July, 2024, with dates planned for Blackpool, Glasgow, Oxford, Liverpool, Edinburgh and Leeds.

The show will continue its run in 2025, with performances in Bristol, Aberdeen, Nottingham, Birmingham, Sheffield, and finishing up in Cardiff on 28 June.

Created by Schitt’s Creek writer David West Read, the musical puts a spin on the tale of the classic Shakespeare character “as Juliet ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love – her way.”

“This hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told and asks, what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo?” the synopsis reads.

The jukebox musical features some of the biggest pop anthems of the last three decades from legendary songwriter, Max Martin.

This includes “…Baby One More Time”, “Since U Been Gone”, “Roar”, “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)”, “Love Me Like You Do” and “Can’t Feel My Face”.

& Juliet will tour across the UK in 2024 and 2025. (andjulietthemusical.com)