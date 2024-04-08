RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner and newly-appointed Queen of the Mother-tucking World, Tia Kofi, has revealed that along with a crown and fifty thousand pounds, she’s bagged herself a boyfriend, too.

Having triumphed over Drag Race Down Under‘s Hannah Conda, Drag Race France‘s Le Grande Dame and Drag Race Philippines star Marina Summers in the recently-aired finale of Drag Race UK vs the World season two, Tia Kofi is having a pretty good time.

Now, the drag star has revealed that along with the title and the first-ever cash prize in Drag Race UK history (sorry to Blu Hydrangea and Ginger Johnson), she’s got a man.

In a story posted to Tia’s Instagram story that has since expired, the champion and her new boo are pictured on holiday in Lisbon, Portugal, along with the caption, “Hard launch”.

Tia Kofi has shared the hard launch of her boyfriend

Tia Kofi, who originally placed seventh on season two of Drag Race UK, has become the first queen of colour to be crowned on a British edition of the series.

Speaking to PinkNews after her win, Tia said the win felt “significant.”

“…I’m the first UK winner of colour, [and] being able to represent people who haven’t seen themselves reflected on Drag Race UK is a privilege and an honour,” she said.

“It’s something that I hope I do well and I hope I do, not only people of colour, but everyone, very proud as the queen of the mothertucking world.”

Despite being the season’s statistical frontrunner, Tia was subjected to abuse online following her victory – but in the same interview, Tia said that the experience has been overwhelmingly positive.

“It’s so wonderful to see so many people reach out, like past contestants, past winners, people who feel that they can see themselves reflected on screen.

“One of my favourite tweets I saw was someone saying, ‘Finally, Black, lanky, awkward girls are seen’. And I was like, yes! I will continue to be all of those things at 200 per cent to drown out the haters.”