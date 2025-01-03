US House of Representatives majority leader and Louisiana Republican Steve Scalise is blaming “DEI” and “wokeness” for the terror attack in New Orleans which left more than a dozen dead.

The New Orleans terror attack occurred at 3:15am local time on New Year’s Day (1 January) when a pick-up truck rammed into crowds celebrating the new year on Bourbon Street in the famous French quarter of New Orleans. After mounting the pavement the driver exited the vehicle and opened fire on police officers. He was killed during the gunfight.

14 people were killed and 35 injured in the attack.

The assailant was subsequently identified by the FBI as 42-year-old Texas man and army veteran Shamsud-Din Jabbar who is believed to have been radicalised by ISIS, with a flag belonging to the terror group found in the back of his vehicle.

Following the attack, Scalise – who has represented Louisiana’s 1st congressional district since 2008 – appeared on the WWL First News podcast to discuss the incident and claimed “agencies have gotten so wrapped up in the DEI movement” they are no longer focusing on security measures.

The GOP politician said: “Call it wokeness, call whatever you want, but where their main focus is on diversity and inclusion as opposed to security, and they’re two very different things and and we’ve got to get back to that core mission.

“And this has happened in the DoD as well, and we’ve pointed that out in DOD, we pointed out in homeland, we pointed out in the FBI. And so, you know, if nothing else, let’s get back to these agencies focused on keeping Americans safe, period.”

DEI, an acronym for ‘diversity, equality/equity and inclusion’, refers to practices and policies that aim to make organisations more welcoming places to workers and customers of all backgrounds and identities.

In recent years, DEI has been the focus of Republicans ire, with controversial figures like Robby Starbuck leading huge campaigns against it and – in many cases – leading large businesses to scale back their polices out of fear of boycott from conservatives.

When pushed by podcast host Tommy Tucker for evidence of how DEI caused the terror attack, Scalise remained vague saying: “Each agency has a mission, and when you move away from your main mission… then you’re missing out on what you’re supposed to be doing, and that’s when things get missed.”

The incident in New Orleans came on the same day as a Tesla Cybertruck filled with fuel and fireworks exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

That incident is also being investigated by police as a possible terrorist attack given the links between Tesla owner Elon Musk and president-elect Donald Trump. The billionaire businessman has become a close ally of president-elect Trump and will co-lead the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Authorities are investigating if there is a link between the incidents in New Orleans and Las Vegas.

New Orleans terror attack victim list

Some of the names of the victims of the New Orleans terror attack have been released by their families, the BBC reports.

Martin Bech (Michelle Bech)

Martin “Tiger” Bech, who was in his late twenties, was a former football player at Princeton University. His brother, Jack Bech, posted a tribute on X.

“Love you always brother!” he wrote. “You inspired me every day.”

Nikyra Cheyenne Dedeaux (Melissa Dedeaux)

Nikyra Cheyenne Dedeaux, 18, was an aspiring nurse. Her death was confirmed by her mother, Melissa Dedeaux, on social media.

“I lost my baby just pray for me and my family pleaseeeeee!!! God I need you now!!,” she wrote.

Reggie Hunter (Shirell Robinson Jackson)

Reggie Hunter, 37, was a store manager and father of two. His death was confirmed to CBS News by his cousin Shirell Robinson Jackson. Ms Jackson described him as “full of life”, and said that he’d messaged the family minutes after midnight to wish them a Happy New Year.

Other New Orleans terror attack victims include Kareem Badawi, a student at the University of Alabama, Hubert Gauthreaux (21), Nicole Perez (27), Matthew Tenedorio (25), Auburn University graduate Drew Dauphin, broadcasting company worker Billy DiMaio (25), and New Orleans resident Terrence Kennedy (63).

