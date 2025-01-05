The entertainment world is mourning the death of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner James Lee Williams, known as The Vivienne, with Drag Race stars and judge Michelle Visage leading tributes.

The “incredibly loved” drag and West End star died aged 32 over the weekend, their publicist has confirmed in a post on social media.

Michelle Visage described Williams as a “beacon to so many” in a moving tribute on Instagram, sharing photos of the pair together.

“Heartbreaking. I don’t know how to say how I feel. My darling @thevivienne_ we go back to when I started coming over here to the UK.

“You were always there, always laughing, always giving, always on point. Your laughter, your wit, your talent, your drag. I loved all of it but I loved your friendship most of all. You were a beacon to so many,” she added.

“Seeing you make your West End debut was amazing for me to witness your dream come true right in front of my eyes, I’m the lucky one to have known you and to have laughed together with you so many times. I love you my darling. You will be so missed my lovely.”

“This is an incredible loss to the British drag community and to the world. Viv represented UK drag at its absolute finest on stage and screen internationally,” wrote Drag Race UK vs. The World winner Tia Kofi.

“She was a mentor, an inspiration and a friend. This shock will be felt deeply by us all. Love you Viv.”

Williams began their drag career in 2007, before being anointed the official “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK ambassador” by RuPaul in 2015. As The Vivienne, she went on to win the first ever season of Drag Race UK in 2019, becoming an internationally renowned drag star in the process.

She returned to the drag competition series in 2022, competing on All Stars 7, the first ever “All Winners” season.

The TV star later appeared on ITV’s Dancing On Ice in 2023, making it all the way to the final. In 2024, she became a leading theatre star after appearing on stage in the West End, playing the Wicked Witch of the West in the The Wizard of Oz revival.

Doctor Who writer Russell T Davies described The Vivienne as being “on the cusp of graduating to West End stardom” in a tribute on Instagram.

“We met a couple times and chatted online, he was absolutely delightful. I was expecting lots of drag queen banter and b*tching, but he was far more than that, kinder and more thoughtful and flittering with shrewd observations. And what a talent,” Davies added.

Writing in a post on X/Twitter, TV presenter Rylan said: “The news about The Vivienne is so sad. What an amazing performer. Such a loss. Rest in peace gorgeous xxx.”

Shea Couleé, who appeared alongside The Vivienne on All Stars 7, wrote: “I’m in complete and utter shock. This is so devastating.”

The Vivienne was remembered by All Stars 7 winner Jinkx Monsoon for leaving her “mark in our hearts and on her stages”, while fellow All Stars 7 competitor Jaida Essence Hall described her as “perfect” and “such an incredible person to everyone”.

Trinity The Tuck wrote in a moving post: “I’m so heartbroken over the news of my friend! Viv was such a great friend! Always made time for you! I had the best of times in all the projects we shared and more than that she was just a good person! I can not believe this!”

“I can’t believe this… I don’t know what to say,” wrote Crystal, The Vivienne’s Drag Race UK season one co-star.

“Speechless. Sending you so much love,” commented Drag Race UK winner Kyran Thrax on the post by publicist Simon Jones, announcing her death. “Rest in power Viv, what a remarkable human.”

Celebrities including Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts, Coronation Street star Antony Cotton, EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer, and choreographer Todrick Hall have also shared heartbreaking tributes online.

In Jones’ original post, he confirmed that The Vivienne passed away over the weekend.

“It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams – The Vivienne, has passed this weekend. James was an incredibly loved, warmhearted and amazing person,” the post reads.

“Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career.

“We will not be releasing any further details. We please ask that James’s family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve.”