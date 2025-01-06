Emilia Pérez has won big at the Golden Globes 2025 after Wicked was snubbed in three categories at the awards show.

Both Wicked’s Ariana Grande and Emilia Pérez’s Selena Gomez went head-to-head at the award ceremony on Sunday (5 January) after congratulating one another on their nominations.

While the trans musical drama won big on the evening, Jon M. Chu’s movie adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked walked away with just one award. Emilia Pérez was the most nominated film of the night and was honoured with four Golden Globe awards for Best Film – Musical or Comedy, Supporting Female Actor for Zoe Saldaña, Original Song, and Film not in the English Language.

Zoe Saldaña beat her co-star Gomez and Wicked’s Grande in the Supporting Female Actor category. The Cynthia Erivo and Grande-fronted film, however, earned the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award, after losing out in the Supporting Female Actor, Female Actor and Best Motion Picture categories.

Director M. Chu accepted the Golden Globe in the new award, which was created last year in light of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie’s undeniable box office success in 2023.

He thanked fans for their support of the movie musical, and said: “It shows us how important making this stuff is — in a time when pessimism and cynicism sort of rule the planet right now — that we can still make art that is a radical act of optimism.”

Chu added: “My parents came to this country and loved Wizard of Oz, they tell us about the Yellow Brick Road and the place over the rainbow that all your dreams come true if you dare to dream… So, when I’m up here looking at you living the dream and looking at this beautiful, beautiful cast it’s more beautiful than I ever thought it could be.”

After its release in November 2024, the film opened to the biggest global debut for a Broadway adaptation. Recently, the movie overtook Mamma Mia! and became the biggest stage musical adaptation of all time worldwide.