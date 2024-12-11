Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez sent each other voice notes after receiving Golden Globes nominations.

Wicked’s Grande and Emilia Pérez star Gomez are set to go head-to-head at the awards ceremony in January.

Star of The Office US Mindy Kaling announced the nominations on Monday (9 December), with queer film and TV hits, including trans cartel musical drama Emilia Pérez and Richard Gadd’s stalker series Baby Reindeer, nominated for a number of awards.

Selena Gomez has been nominated for best actress for her role as Mabel in comedy drama TV series Only Murders In The Building, and best supporting actress for her performance in Emilia Pérez.

Ariana Grande received her first-ever Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actress for her portrayal of Glinda in Wicked.

According to reports, Grande asked to sit with former Disney favourite Gomez at the Academy Women’s Luncheon on Tuesday (10 December).

“I respect her so much and I’ve always adored her,” Grande told Variety. “I was really happy for her to see us on that list together. It was very special.”

Grande (L) and Gomez are up for the same award. (Stefanie Keenan/WireImage/Getty)

Selena Gomez’s Emilia Pérez co-star Zoe Saldaña is also in the running for best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in a motion picture.

Ariana Grande was among the first people to reach out to Gomez after the nominations were announced.

“Ariana texted me and it was the sweetest note and it was about six in the morning,” Gomez revealed. “We sent each other voice messages. It was very exciting.”

Gomez posted about her interaction with her fellow nominee. (@selenagomez/Instagram)

Having the support of fellow women in the entertainment industry has helped Gomez, who has been open about navigating bipolar disorder, to feel part of a community.

“I know first-hand how isolating this industry could feel at times but moments like this, in rooms like this and talking with all these amazing women, it reminds me I am not alone,” she told Variety.

If this story has affected you, call Bipolar UK’s peer support line on 0333 323 3885 for a call back. Alternatively, you can email [email protected].

