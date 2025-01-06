The Politician’s non-binary Netflix actor, Theo Germaine, has been found “badly concussed” after their family’s frantic search.

The 32-year-old, who shot to fame in Netflix’s The Politician in 2019, but is also known for their roles in 2024’s Spark and 2022’s They/Them, went missing at around 2am on Sunday.

Their partner, William Rusan, raised the alarm, saying that Germaine had gone missing while “disorientated”, explaining: “They are disoriented and their phone is not charged. If you see them, DM me, call me…. or their mother…. immediately. Thank you and I apologise for the alarm. Concussions are scary.”

Rusan then posted an update to the situation to Instagram around six hours later.

They wrote that Germaine had been found “badly concussed, cold and out of sorts but otherwise unharmed,”

“The family here cannot thank everyone enough for your help and well wishes,” they wrote, before adding that the post will be archived once people are “aware the emergency is over.”

“The community that showed up for them is incredible but privacy will help the healing,” Rusan concluded.

Rusan also wrote on Facebook that Germaine was home safe and “under doctor’s care.”

You may like to watch

They added that their partner’s “capacity to work with screens will be temporarily diminished (so) they may not be able to get back to everyone quickly.”

The full circumstances surrounding Germaine’s disappearance are not yet known.

Germaine previously told PinkNews that starring in They/Them – a slasher flick from Blumhouse that follows a group of LGBTQ+ teenagers as they arrive at an isolated conversion camp run by an eerily charming Owen Whistler (Kevin Bacon) – was somewhat “intimidating.”

Theo Germaine as Jordan in the slasher film They/Them. (Blumhouse/Peacock)

They said: “Really dealing with these topics also felt kind of intimidating because of my personal history with the umbrella that is conversion tactics.

“It kind of felt like the perfect storm of exactly what I needed to be working on.”

They were also excited at the prospect of playing a character whose gender identity closely matches theirs.

“I’ve not really gotten to play somebody yet who fits my real life profile quite as much,” Germaine said. “So I was like, I really want to play somebody who uses my [they/them] pronouns, that would be really awesome.”

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.