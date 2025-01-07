Agatha All Along star Aubrey Plaza has described the death of her husband as an unimaginable tragedy, in her first statement since he took his own life.

The body of Jeff Baena, 47, was found by an assistant at his home near the Hollywood Hills on Friday morning (4 January). The County of Los Angeles medical examiner gave the cause of the film director and screenwriter’s death as suicide, on Monday (6 January).

“This is an unimaginable tragedy,” a statement given to PA news agency on behalf of Plaza and Baena’s family family read. “We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support.”

Jeff Baena, seen here with Aubrey Plaza in 2017, took his own life, according to a medical examiner. (C Flanigan/FilmMagic)

Baena and Plaza began dating in 2011 and were married in 2021. They worked together on several films, including Life After Beth, Joshy and Spin Me Round.

While relatively private about their relationship, Plaza had said that both being in the movie industry meant they could support each other.

“When you’re with someone [who] is in your field, they understand what you’re dealing with on a deeper level,” she told People magazine. “So, obviously, you are able to support each other and understand the kind of the journey we’re both on.

“But working with your partner can always be challenging. There [are] a lot of things we do separately and I think that it’s all about balance. One of the great things about our careers is that we are forced to be independent, take little breaks, go off and do our things and come back. It’s kind of fun.”

Plaza had been scheduled to present an award at the Golden Globes on Sunday (6 January) but pulled out following her husband’s death.

During his acceptance speech as best director, for The Brutalist, filmmaker and Mysterious Skin star Brady Corbet said: “My heart is with Aubrey Plaza and Jeff’s family.”

Suicide is preventable. Readers who are affected by the issues raised in this story are encouraged to contact Samaritans on 116 123 (www.samaritans.org), or Mind on 0300 123 3393 (www.mind.org.uk). ​Readers in the US are encouraged to contact the National Suicide Prevention Line on 1-800-273-8255.



