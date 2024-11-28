Aubrey Plaza’s latest photoshoot – in which she’s wearing a blazer and little else – has left fans somewhat hot under the collar.

Having recently been seen as Rio Vidal, the personification of death, and the ex-lover of Kathryn Hahn’s character, in Agatha All Along, Plaza is making sapphic hearts flutter once more with the racy photoshoot.

The star, who will feature in Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke’s Honey Don’t!, the next instalment of their “lesbian B-movie trilogy”, appears on V magazine’s digital cover. She is seen wearing an oversized, fluffy red coat, hanging sensually off her shoulders, and a silver necklace in the shape of leopard’s head.

Other images include her in a tan-coloured blazer – minus a blouse and bra – and trousers, and in a black jumpsuit which features a deep v-neck.

“The feminine urge to get railed by Aubrey Plaza attacks once again,” one fan wrote on social media, a comment that attracted nearly 10,000 likes.

Another proclaimed: “A great day to be a lesbian,” while a third wrote: “Girl, my gay me wasn’t ready for the second pic,” referring to the blazer photo.

Others said: “The urge to print out every picture and put [them] on [the] wall above my bed is huge,” and, “Target audience: reached.”

Someone else said: “Giving mommy and daddy simultaneously.”

Plaza spoke to the magazine about her and Hahn’s characters and the undeniable chemistry between them – a pairing which marked the first WLW kiss in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Kathryn and I are both very intense in our approach to acting, so I knew it was going to be really charged,” she said, adding that the role was a “dream come true”.

