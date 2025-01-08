The first week of 2025 hasn’t exactly been all fun and games for LGBTQ+ people, so we are frankly delighted to be able to share the joyous queer news with you that two of your Disney faves are getting hitched.

On 5 January, at a festive parade in the town of Beniel, Spain, a man dressed as Prince Adam (a.k.a. The Beast) got down on one knee and proposed to none other than Aladdin (a.k.a. Prince Ali, Marvellous He, Ali Ababwa).

Talk about a royal wedding.

OK, so it’s not actually canonical, but we’re hoping Disney execs take note. After all, we could definitely do with better queer representation from the House of Mouse in 2025, given their recent decisions to axe various LGBTQ+ reboots, characters and storylines.

Cristian Brocal and Jose Casanova were part of a group of actors dressed in Disney costumes taking part in a procession celebrating Three Kings Day in Beniel, reports Queerty.

After finishing their big song and dance number, Casanova got down on one knee and proposed – after a brief struggle to open the ring box. Where’s that Beast strength when you need it?

In footage shared to Instagram by Brocal, he – Aladdin – can be seen to say yes, and the pair then lock lips passionately, sealing the deal while the crowd and their fellow cast members whoop and cheer them on.

Brocal captioned the clip: ““I share with you the video of the most magical moment I have ever experienced. I have no words. Only thanks to life, and thanks to you @josecasanova_1988. I can’t be happier. I can only say… I’M GETTING MARRIED.”

His followers flooded the video with supportive comments, with one writing: “Congratulations!!! The proposal that we have all ever dreamed of and only a few have had the luck to experience it first hand.”

It’s a dose of queer joy that we all definitely needed to brighten up the first week of January.



