Andy Cohen has a sex tape, and he’s not afraid to admit it. Probably because it’s in “some janky format” and can never be viewed again.

In a segment towards the end of Tuesday’s episode (7 January) of his chat show Watch What Happens Live, Cohen asked for the show’s co-producer and bartender John Hill to countdown the top five things Cohen should do in 2025.

Hill also happens to be Cohen’s ex, and the musical theatre star decided to have a little fun with that fact.

First, Hill suggested that Cohen should “get tits” and “finally learn to read”, which left Cohen’s guests, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Erika Jayne and Real Housewives of New York City’s Racquel Chevremont, in stitches.

For his third suggestion, Hill teased that Cohen should release the sex tape the pair made together in 2003 when they were a couple.

The Real Housewives host and his guests erupted into rip-roaring laughter, with Jayne asking: “Wait, I kind of want to see it? Is it fun?”

“Can we pull it up?” Chevremont added. As the queers of the internet might say, “I would like to see it”, “release the tapes” and “show me to me, Rachel!”

John Hill lists off the 5 hilarious things that @Andy should do in 2025 #WWHL pic.twitter.com/vZZmqpnkv7 — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) January 8, 2025

Andy Cohen went on to confirm that there is actually a sex tape, but sleuths will have an impossible time finding it.

“You know what, I think there is one. But the format, it’s in some janky format,” he shared.

Hill chimed in to declare that “it’s bad” – though we beg to differ.

Cohen added that he’s “glad” that the tape’s format is now obsolete, as “we probably can’t even transfer it”.

“Yes we can!” Jayne demanded, before Cohen swiftly moved on to what else he should attempt in 2025.

As one of America’s loudest and proudest queer stars, Cohen makes no bones about talking candidly about his sex life.

He’s previously dished on his experience of having threesomes, and confirmed that his preferred sexual position is as a top.

Cohen first spoke about his sex tape with Hill back in 2020, saying there is one “floating about somewhere”.

Cohen and Hill dated for several years in the early 2000s, but split up as they “were in different places” in their lives.

The pair have remained close friends, and even co-host a radio show together on Sirius XM.

