Madonna scolds ‘troublemaker queen’ Andy Cohen at New York concert

Madonna told off Watch What Happens Live! host Andy Cohen when she spotted him in the front row at her gig in New York

The Queen of Pop, who is currently on the North American leg of her Celebration Tour, paused her third sold-out Barclay’s Center show when she spotted Cohen in the crowd, and teased the Bravo icon for being a “troublemaker”.

Walking down the runway of her stage dressed in her full cowgirl get-up, Madonna pointed at Cohen and warned him: “If you say one more bad thing about me on your show… you’re gonna get in so much trouble.”

Madonna called out Andy Cohen when she spotted him in the front row at her Celebration Tour. (Getty/Kevin Mazur)

The “Material Girl” singer even playfully tossed her drink at the Real Housewives producer, who appeared to be loving the attention.

“You little troublemaker queen,” Madonna told him, to which Cohen grinned and shook his head before mouthing back at her: “I love you!”

Video footage of the interaction went viral over the weekend, after another concert-goer caught the moment on camera.

Cohen to the viral video on Sunday (17 December), reposting it to his Instagram and telling his followers: “I’m a life-long Madonna fan, so it’s a thrill and an honor to be called a ‘troublemaking queen’ by the Queen of Troublemaking. I BOW!

“Also – go see the new tour. It blew me away!! What a great night. Can’t wait to go back.”

This isn’t the first time that Madonna has called out Andy Cohen, either.

Back in June, Cohen told The Howard Stern Show that the “Like A Virgin” singer put him in his place when he tried reaching out to her via text a few years ago.

“I reached out to her and said, ‘Anderson [Cooper] and I are coming to see you tonight.’ She was going a special surprise performance for something.

“She said to me, ‘Stop having people trash me on your show.’”

Cohen said that he assured Madonna: “I speak so positively – on the radio and Watch What Happens Live. Only the bad stuff gets picked up.”

A quick skim through Cohen’s WWHL guests over the years will give you an idea of what Madonna is referring to.

Most notably, in 2017, when Cohen had musical theatre legend Patti LuPone on the show, the Broadway actress didn’t have many kind words to say about the songstress.

Andy Cohen only has love for Queen Madonna. (Twitter/What Would Happen Live)

When Cohen asked LuPone, who won a Tony for her leading role in the original Broadway production of Evita, what she thought of Madonna’s take on the character in the film adaptation, LuPone took a dramatic pause before admitting: “I thought it was a piece of s**t.”

She continued: “Madonna is a movie killer. She’s dead behind the eyes, she cannot act her way out of a paper bag, she should not be in film or on stage. She’s a wonderful performer, you know, for what she does. But she is not an actress.”

But plenty of Cohen’s guests have had only good things to say about the singer when her name is mentioned, and Andy himself will take any opportunity to gush about the music legend.

Cohen isn’t the only famous face who has been spotted at Madonna’s Celebration Tour.

Other celebrity attendees have included Drew Barrymore, Katie Holmes, and Scarlett Johansson, while stars like Julia Garner, Julia Fox, FKA Twigs, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Donatella Versace have joined her up on stage to guest-judge the voguing portion of her spectacular stage show.

Madonna’s Celebration Tour is set to run into the new year, with her final show slated for 26 April in Mexico City.