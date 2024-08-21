Former president Barack Obama has mocked Donald Trump with a “crowd size” joke, at the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

Obama, who has previously spoken of his heartache at seeing the surge of anti-trans legislation across the US during Trump’s presidency, sent the crowd wild with his speech.

“This weird obsession with crowd sizes,” he said, using both hands to display different sizes, seemingly with a hint of innuendo, which brought roars of laughter and load applause from the audience.

A repost of the video has been captioned “Barack Obama’s crowd size joke might be the biggest burn in political history.”

In other tweets, the moment has been described as “incredible” and “hysterical”, while some have suggested it will “live rent-free in Trump’s head”.

Elsewhere in the speech, Obama called out Trump for being a “78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago”, adding: “It has been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that’s actually been getting worse now that he’s afraid of losing to Kamala [Harris].

“The other day, I heard someone compare Donald Trump to the neighbour who keeps running his leaf-blower outside your window every minute of every day.”

This isn’t the first time that Obama has made fun of the man who was to succeed him in the Oval Office.

In 2011, Trump had spent a lot of time suggesting that Obama, then in his first term as president, had not been born in the US and therefore not eligible to be commander-in-chief.

But at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in April Obama hit back with a string of barbed comments aimed at Trump, suggesting he was a conspiracy theorist. Many people believe that was the moment the then reality TV star decided to run for the presidency.

Harris became the Democrats’ presumptive nominee for the White House after president Joe Biden decided not to seek re-election. She announced Tim Walz as her running mate earlier this month.

The vice-president will conclude the final day of the DNC on Thursday (22 August) when she formally accepts the party’s nomination for the presidency.

