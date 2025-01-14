How to watch Bob the Drag Queen on The Traitors US in the UK

Fans of The Traitors will be pleased to know that the US version, which features Bob the Drag Queen, will be available to watch in the UK soon.

The BBC announced on Tuesday (14 January) that the first five episodes of The Traitors US will be available to stream on iPlayer from 24 January, following the final episode of the UK show.

A new episode will then be available every Friday at 6am, the day after each episode is broadcast in the US, starting on 31 January.

Unlike the British version of the show, The Traitors US features reality TV legends and other celebrities, including politicians, British nobility and stars from Big Brother, Survivor and Real Housewives.

Already proving to be a fan favourite and adept at treachery and backstabbing is Bob the Drag Queen, who was made a traitor by host Alan Cumming.

The reality game follows contestants trying to win up to US$250,000 (£205,000).

“Come friend, come foe, come one, come all,” said Cumming. “To the Highlands to see who lives and who falls. Jokers and fools. Queens and kings. They’ll take to the stage on invisible strings.”

The first two seasons of The Traitors US can be streamed on BBC iPlayer now.

