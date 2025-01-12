The first three episodes of The Traitors US are already out, and there’s already a lot of treachery and backstabbing by Bob the Drag Queen.

In a YouTube livestream recapping the first three episodes of the reality competition show, the Drag Race season 8 winner explained why he targeted two Real Housewives stars in the early days.

Unlike the British version of the show, The Traitors US features a litany of reality TV legends and other celebrities, including politicians, British nobility, and Big Brother, Survivor, and Real Housewives stars.

Bob the Drag Queen was made a Traitor in the season 3 premiere by host Alan Cumming and explained that he felt no sense of loyalty when it came to choosing who to murder each night because he “didn’t recognise a single person in that house” as he doesn’t watch much reality TV.

“I know guys. I know you’re mad at me. Get over it,” Bob said.

The Traitors’ current strategy appears to be breaking up the franchise groups that are in the show but while some of the franchises might break apart on their own, the Housewives will stick together.

“The Survivor people do not like each other. The Housewives are friends. The Survivor people and the Big Brother people have all backstabbed each other; they’ve hurt each other, so they are not buddy-buddy. The Housewives are buddy-buddy, and we do not think they will turn on themselves,” Bob continued.

This led to Dorinda Medley from The Real Housewives of New York City and Chanel Ayan from The Real Housewives of Dubai getting murdered the first two nights in the castle.

“We decided that Dorinda was gonna be our kill. This really pissed people off on the internet. I don’t know this woman. I don’t know that she’s this icon on Real Housewives. I don’t know she’s causing a scene. I have no clue who Dorinda is, so I’m like, ‘Girl, kill her.’ I don’t know, let’s pick someone, because they’re all strangers to me,” they said.

You may like to watch

Bob also said that they hoped to come on the show to avenge the death of fellow drag queen Peppermint, who was banished early on in season 2 of The Traitors US.

“Hopefully I was able to do so by causing a little bit of chaos in the house, and I think I cause more than a little bit of chaos,” Bob added.