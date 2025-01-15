Model Shaun Ross has shared the advice his grandfather gave him when he came out as gay, in a post which has gone viral on Threads.

The 33-year-old, who first signed to a modelling agency at 16, took to Threads on Sunday (12 January) to share the hilarious advice his grandad gave to him upon him coming out.

He wrote: “I remember coming out to my grandpa a year before he passed. I was shocked by how he embraced me. I said, ‘Grandad, I’m gay,’ and he replied, ‘Well, can you cook?’ I said, ‘Not really.’

“He laughed, ‘How do you expect to keep a man?’”

Ross continued: “He told me about gay men in 1950s Harlem who hosted dinners, dressed sharp, and had beautiful homes. He said they taught him so much about how to carry himself.”

The post has garnered more than 33,000 likes and has almost 200 responses, with many sharing their own coming out experiences.

One person shared that their aunty and mother outed them to a “very openly homophobic aunty”, but despite her aunty being 80 she was able to change her mindset. “Proof that age doesn’t have to be an excuse for bigotry, people can grow and change,” they concluded.

Others praised Ross’ grandad, with one writing: “I love this. It just goes to show that ‘that’s just how it was back then’ re homophobia, is NOT how it was for everyone.”

Another jested that Ross’ granddad was suggesting he was not “gay enough”.

One person commented: “You will be gay but damn well you’ll be good at it!”

But many wanted to know one thing: did Ross learn to cook?

In response to many asking the question Ross shared that he learnt to cook and is now happily engaged. Ross announced his engagement to model and actor David Alan Madrick in August 2022.

Ross shared a video of a wholesome spread cooked by him and his and his partner’s matching diamond engagement bands.

In a later post he shared a tribute to his grandad who he remembered as a “cool” and “very honourable” man who would often tell him stories about “war and living in Harlem”.

