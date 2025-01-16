Queer singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus has announced a new album, music video and North America tour.

Dacus, who won three Grammys with supergroup boygenius, dropped the music video for new single “Ankles” on Wednesday (15 January), also announcing her fourth studio album, Forever is a Feeling, and a tour across the US and Canada.

The music video, shot on the streets of Paris, features Dacus as a painting come to life, with Bottoms star Havana Rose Liu as her protective museum security guard.

“You know lesbians are gonna go crazy when Lucy Dacus and Havana Rose Liu collab,” one person responded on social media.

Another said: “I always suspected Lucy Dacus was a literal work of art.”

Speaking to Dazed about the upcoming album, Dacus admitted feeling some anxiety about releasing new solo music after the monumental success of boygenius’ 2023 album The Record, but added that she has goals for her new album that are “so different” to those of the band.

The new single is “much more sexy than I usually go for, but it’s a fun little bop”, and is about wanting “someone you can’t have”.

The billowing red Rodarte dress she’s seen wearing in the video was “actually a nuisance to wear” and she fainted on the second day of shooting, she revealed.

“Back in the day, people had fainting couches for people who wore this stuff,” she said. “We had to cut a whole sequence that we were gonna do on a bridge. But, ultimately, I’m really pleased with how it came out.”

You may like to watch

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.