Boygenius have joined the list of queer artists taking home Grammys in 2024, winning Best Alternative Music Album for The Record and making sure member Phoebe Bridgers took home the most awards of any star on the night.

Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker formed the supergroup in 2018, releasing their self-titled EP. After a hiatus, they returned with The Record in 2023, peaking at number four on the US Billboard 200.

Boygenius received seven Grammy nominations for their debut album, and were shortlisted for Album of the Year and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. “Cool About It” was also nominated for Best Alternative Music Performance, as was “Not Strong Enough” for Record of the Year, Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song.

The supergroup also won the latter two, bringing their Grammy total to a whopping three.

Elsewhere, Bridgers also won the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her track with SZA, “Ghost in the Machine,” ensuring she walked away with the most Grammys of any nominee for 2024.

“What the hell,” Bridgers laughed as the group accepted the award for Best Alternative Music Album. “This is so incredible. We’re just screaming backstage, it’s just been a constant scream.”

“My mom is here. Mom, thank you for everything. I love you.”

“Thank you to our families,” Dacus added.

Meanwhile, whilst collecting their accolade for Best Rock Performance, Dacus reflected on the band’s collective childhood dreams of taking home a Grammy, whilst Baker said that “music saved my life…this band is my family.”

“We were all delusional enough as kids to think this might happen to us one day,” she recalled.

boygenius won three grammys??? i need to kiss a girl — izzy !! (@ilovepleasestay) February 5, 2024

“Phoebe would sing at Guitar Centre, hoping that she would get discovered, Julien was always in bands as a kid and wanted to play sold-out stadiums, and I would practice writing an acceptance speech and thank all the people that had been nice to me, like my bus driver and the guy that held the door at church.

“So I feel kind of like a kid because that was the last time something like this felt possible. This isn’t real.”

goofy smiling at my laptop watching boygenius sweep the grammys!!!!!!!! — Jack Edwards (@jackbenedwards) February 4, 2024

Fans were quick to take to social media to react, with one writing “boygenius won three grammys??? I need to kiss a girl.”

As the supergroup posed for a picture with Taylor Swift, who took home the awards for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, others joked that she was the “4th member of Boygenius.”

taylor swift, the 4th member of boygenius pic.twitter.com/33IeJry4De — phoebe daily (@sourcebridgers) February 5, 2024

new member of boygenius just dropped pic.twitter.com/qHwyhwdgQ8 — becs ⋆ ˚｡⋆౨ৎ˚ (@easydarlin) February 5, 2024

“Witnessing the boygenius sweep in real time,” penned another fan. “This is everything I’ve prayed for.”