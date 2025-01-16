An LGBTQ+ young people’s charity is offering free anti-bullying training for teachers, to help combat the homophobic language being heard in secondary schools.

Last year, Just Like Us, in conjunction with VotesforSchools, an organisation that helps teachers discuss current affairs in class, released figures which revealed that 80 per cent of secondary-school pupils, aged between 11 and 18, had heard homophonic language at school.

The same study showed that 78 per cent of primary-school children had heard the same slurs.

In response, Just Like Us has launched two free courses, accredited by Continuing Professional Development, which incorporate real-life experiences of staff, parents and young people, and can be taken online, to equip teachers with tools to recognise and tackle anti-LGBTQ+ bullying in UK schools.

The courses aim to stop bullying in UK schools. (Getty)

A LGBTQ+ young person who works with Just Like Us said: “When I was growing up, there was a lot of ‘gay’ being used as an insult and there was a lot of negativity towards the LGBT+ acronym, making fun of it. There was always a lot of: ‘Being gay is a choice, it’s a lifestyle’. This impacted me quite badly.

“I think it’s really important for everyone to know that when homophobia and transphobia goes unchallenged, it sets a very negative culture and tone where it seems as if this language is acceptable.”

Training aims to ensure no young person is ‘bullied for who they are’

The charity’s chief executive, Laura Mackay, said: “Whether you are preparing for your first job in teaching or have had a long career in education, we want you to feel equipped to lead the change in your school community.

“Teachers have the power to create safer, more-inclusive spaces where every child can be themselves without fear. As a former teacher, I wish my colleagues and I had had access to such a clear, concise and practical course on tackling anti-LGBT+ bullying. This training is not just about policies and practices, it’s about making sure no young person feels alone, isolated or bullied for who they are.”

The free training courses can be accessed here.

You may like to watch

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.

