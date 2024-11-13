Trans students in the UK are five times more likely to face daily bullying than their cisgender peers, new research has shown.

The study, shared by LGBTQ+ charity Just Like Us in the lead-up to Trans Awareness Week, which begins on Wednesday (13 November), revealed that, on average, one in every 10 transgender pupils aged 11 to 18 has experienced some form of bullying on a daily basis, compared with just two per cent of cisgender students.

Close to 3,000 UK pupils responded to the survey.

Sebrina, a trans woman and ambassador for Just Like Us, said the majority of the bullying she experienced was at secondary school, at a time when phrases such “gay” were used often – and pejoratively.

Trans pupils face a far higher degree of bullying than their cis peers. (Getty)

“I was a shy and camp little kid, so an easy target for the boys in my class,” she said. “I already knew I was LGBT+ but the relentless bullying stopped me exploring and understanding my sexual orientation or gender identity.

“The constant messaging [that] ‘gay is not OK’ made me isolate and repress my feelings. I didn’t want to identify with the LGBT+ community because I thought life would get harder for me if I did.”

In addition, 54 per cent of trans students said they had experienced bullying of some kind in the past year, most probably because of their gender identity, while 21 per cent of cisgender peers gave the same reply.

Sebrina told PinkNews that she was unable to fully explore her gender identity until after she left school at the age of 18.

“I believe the bullies robbed me of the precious years I could have been myself as a teenager, which could have changed the whole trajectory of my life,” she said. “I am so glad I did come out at 18 and I love my life today, but bullying really did affect my perception of myself.”

‘Incredibly worrying and completely unacceptable’

Trans Awareness Week, which runs until next Tuesday (19 November), is followed by Transgender Day of Remembrance, on 20 November, during which victims of transphobic violence are remembered.

Just Like Us chief executive Laura Mackay said that the new report’s findings were “incredibly worrying and completely unacceptable,” noting that the majority of young people who are not supportive of transgender people don’t actually know any.

“When young people are able to understand and empathise with the experiences of their trans peers, it mitigates the fear of the unknown that is undoubtedly fuelled further by anti-trans narratives in media and politics,” she said.

“When young people are equipped with the knowledge and understanding to treat everyone with respect, it creates a safer, more-inclusive space where all students, regardless of their gender identity, can thrive.”

