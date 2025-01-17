A trans teenager who was stabbed 14 times in a vicious transphobic attack pre-planned on Snapchat has bravely allowed police to release CCTV footage of the incident to the public.

The victim, who was 18 when the attack took place in February last year, was lured to Harrow Leisure Centre in north west London under the guise of going to a roller disco. She was then punched, kicked and stabbed after being set upon by the group, suffering wounds to her thighs, buttocks and abdomen.

The attack was planned by the group after one of those sentenced, who had previously had a sexual encounter with the victim, discovered she was trans.

Appearing at the Old Bailey in London, Summer Betts-Ramsey, 20, from Barnet, Bradley Harris, from Harrow, Camron Osei, from Tadworth in Surrey, and Shiloh Hindes, from Southwark, all of whom are 18, and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, all admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Summer Betts-Ramsey, 20, has been sentenced to eight years and six months for her role in the attack. (Met Police)

Betts-Ramsey also admitted possession of a knife whilst a 17-year-old girl pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of a class-B drug.

Despite the deeply traumatising incident, the victim bravely asked police to release CCTV footage of the attack to the public to show what happened to her.

In a victim impact statement, the victim said she now finds it difficult to trust people, struggles to leave the house and her attendance at college has dropped significantly “as I am constantly in fear of being assaulted again”.

Bradley Harris, 18, was sentenced to three years for his role in the attack. (Met Police)

She said: “I found it extremely difficult to sleep the first few weeks after the incident occurred and was constantly having nightmares.

“At times when I close my eyes, I replay the assault in my head and visualise the knife being used on me. I am unable to control this and I feel at times that this is taking over my life.”

She said the incident has left thick scars on her body which “saddens me every time I see them and I feel like I am the one living a life sentence due to them”.

“I am not living a normal life and I am not sure if my life would ever be the same again,” she said.

“In the past I have experienced animosity towards me due to being transgender, but never thought that someone would have so much hatred for me and want to assault me in the way they did.”

Camron Osei, 18, was sentenced to three years for his role in the attack. (Met Police)

On Thursday (16 January) members of the group were sentenced at the Old Bailey.

Summer Betts-Ramsey, of no fixed address, was sentenced to eight years and six months and to spend four years and six months in custody with the remainder on license.

Shiloh Hindes, of no fixed address, Bradley Harris, of Carmelite Road, and Camron Osei, of Kinlock Road, were all jailed for three years after pleading guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The 17-year-old girl will be sentenced at a later date after pleading guilty to robbery and possession of cannabis, whilst the 16-year-old boy received an 18-month supervision order, having admitted grievous bodily harm with intent.

Shilou Hindes, 18, was sentenced to three years for his role in the attack (Met Police)

Commenting on the outcome of the case, detective inspector Nicola Hannant, who led the investigation, said the assault was “horrendous and violent” and “motivated by the fact she is transgender”

“Summer Betts-Ramsey and Bradley Harris orchestrated the attack, with Betts-Ramsey repeatedly stabbing the victim, and the other members of the group punching, kicking and stamping on her head. The 17-year-old girl used the opportunity to rob the victim while she lay defenceless and being attacked on the ground,” Hannant explained.

“My team has worked relentlessly on this investigation and quickly identified those responsible by carrying out extensive CCTV enquiries and analysis of their social media profiles.”

Hannant continued: “This was a pre-meditated attack where the young people involved lured the victim to the venue, concealed their identities by wearing face coverings, discussed using weapons and, after the attack, made efforts to get rid of any evidence.

“It was incredibly fortunate for all those involved that the injuries caused were not more serious, as the level of violence used could have quite easily have resulted in the death of the victim.

“I hope that today’s sentence allows the victim, who has demonstrated extreme bravery throughout the investigation, to start moving forward with her life.”