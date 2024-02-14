A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a trans teenager was stabbed 14 times in a “shocking and violent” attack in London.

The victim, an 18-year-old trans woman, was rushed to hospital after police were called to Masons Avenue in Wealdstone, northwest London at around 7pm GMT on Saturday (10 January).

19-year-old Summer Betts-Ramsey has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in public. She will remain in custody until March 12, when a plea hearing is set to take place at the Old Bailey, the London Evening Standard reports.

Willesden Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday (13 February) that the victim had arranged to attend a roller-skating party with friends in Harrow Leisure Centre on the day of the alleged attack.

She was allegedly attacked by a group and was subjected to transphobic slurs before being stabbed 14 times. She was rushed to hospital for treatment and subsequently discharged.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the alleged stabbing.

Detective Inspector Nicola Hannant, who is leading the investigation, said in a statement: “This was a shocking and violent attack and we continue to support the victim and her family as she recovers from her injuries.

“We have already arrested four people however we continue to appeal for anyone who may have been in the area or who believes they have further information to come forward and speak to us.

“We have increased police patrols in the area and would encourage people to approach these officers with any information or concerns.”

The attack came just one day before a vigil marking the one-year anniversary of Brianna Ghey’s murder took place over the weekend. The trans teenager was stabbed to death in Warrington last February by two teenagers, Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe, who were both handed life sentences earlier this month.

Laura Mackay, CEO of LGBTQ+ youth charity Just Like Us, said: “We are horrified to hear that yet another trans girl has been stabbed in the UK this past weekend. No one should ever have to fear for their safety because they are part of the LGBT+ community.

“Just one year on from the murder of Brianna Ghey, we are still witnessing anti-trans jokes in Parliament, shocking comments across social media platforms, and newspaper headlines that seek to mock and vilify. It is clear that transphobia, in any guise and at any level, leads to devastating hate crimes.

“Trans young people deserve to feel safe at home, at school, or while out roller-skating with their friends – the violence must stop.”

Anyone with information about the incident should call 101 with reference 6306/10Feb or contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.