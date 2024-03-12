Four teens charged after 18-year-old trans woman stabbed in London

Four teenagers have been charged over an alleged transphobic attack in which an 18-year-old transgender woman was stabbed at a roller-skating party.

The victim was attending the party with friends at the Harrow Leisure Centre, in Wealdstone, north west London, on the evening of 10 February. It has been reported that she was stabbed 14 times, after being subjected to transphobic slurs.

She was taken to hospital and later discharged.

Summer Betts-Ramsey, 19, was arrested the day after the incident and been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon, the Metropolitan Police said.

A 16-year-old girl has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, robbery and possession of cannabis. Both will appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday (12 March).

The police also arrested two 17-year-old boys. One has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, disclosing sexual images and threatening the victim with a knife in a private place. The other faces a charge of grievous bodily harm with intent. Both are due to appear at the Old Bailey on 5 April.

You may like to watch

At an earlier court hearing, prosecutor Bunsri Bhuwa said the attack has been “prosecuted as a transphobic hate crime” because the alleged victim is part of the transgender community, the Evening Standard reported.