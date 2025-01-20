Gay TikToker Max Balegde has joined the cast of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here Australia 2025 on Channel 10.

Influencer Balegde, who has previously stood behind Chappell Roan for setting boundaries with fans, entered the jungle on Sunday (19 January) alongside 10 other celebrities. The Australian version of the series is hosted by Julia Morris and Robert Irwin, and filmed in South Africa.

To the delight of new and old fans alike, the British internet personality proceeded to overshare with his campmates as he dealt with some tummy troubles live on air.

“I have been battling the most violent diarrhoea of my life for the past two days,” he told his co-stars after meeting them just moments prior.

“I’m literally putting all of my energy into making sure I don’t s*** myself on national TV right now,” he quipped.

The influencer is starting a new adventure in the jungle on the Australian series. (Channel 10)

Also appearing in the series this year are Olympian Shayna Jack, Love Island Australia star Tina Provis, former AFL player Zach Tuohy, comedian Geraldine Hickey, 90s TV icon Nicky Buckley, and former Married At First Sight star Samantha Moitzi. TV and radio star Dave Hughes, Big Brother star Reggie Sorensen, Brisbane Broncos’ Sam Thaiday, and former Bachelor Matty J are also starring.

Balegde went viral last year when he defended Roan’s comments on parasocial relationships when navigating fame.

Posting a video on TikTok, he asked people to “think critically for a second” about how Roan is a young woman who has shot to fame “beyond anyone’s wildest dreams” and probably feels somewhat dazed by it.

“It’s overwhelming when people come over to you [who] you don’t know and ask for a picture, a video, and they stalk you… has anybody thought how that would feel for a second?” Baledge continued.

You may like to watch

He spoke about how he has also been left feeling dumbfounded by people coming up to him in public, shouting at him across the street, and once even jumping on his back in the middle of a supermarket.

“She’s someone [who] is known for her art and gained relevance off the back of her music and I’m sure never expected or wanted that aspect of the job to be anything to do with her life, so is she not allowed to say that and set boundaries?”

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues Monday to Thursday at 7.30 pm on Channel 10 and 10 Play.