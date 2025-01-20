Rami Malek opens up about romance with ‘fascinating’ non-binary star Emma Corrin

Rami Malek has opened up about his romance with his “fascinating” partner, the non-binary star Emma Corrin.

The Bohemian Rhapsody actor spoke about his relationship with Deadpool & Wolverine star Emma Corrin in an interview with The Guardian.

Published on Saturday (18 January), the American actor, who has been dating Corrin since July 2023, shared that he finds his partner “fascinating.”

He also agreed with the reporter who described Corrin as smart and quirky. “We like quirky”, Malek said.

In 2019, Rami Malek was named best actor at the Oscars for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

During his acceptance speech, he called Mercury a “gay man”, subsiding backlash the film faced for failing to acknowledge the extent of Mercury’s gay relationships.

His partner Emma Corrin has been open about the experience of publicly coming out as non-binary.

Corrin shot to fame in 2020, playing Diana, Princess of Wales in Netflix’s The Crown, for which they won a Golden Globe.

They have used their platform to be open about how they were made to “feel s**t” for identifying as non-binary.

Speaking to British GQ they shared: “You go into everything very fresh-faced and with a lot of genuineness.”

But when you come out to the world, “you get knocked down a ton and people f**king stamp that out”, they went on to say.

“[They] make f**king stupid clickbait headlines that make you feel like s**t and use your identity against you as a weapon.”

Corrin stars alongside Charli XCX and Nicholas Galitzine in 100 Nights of Hero, Julia Jackman’s feature adaptation of the same-name graphic novel.

