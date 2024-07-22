Emma Corrin has shared the “moving advice” Hugh Jackman gave them ahead of their Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Joining the upcoming film alongside Jackman and Ryan Reynolds is none other than non-binary actor Corrin, who plays the leading villain. Comic fans will know that Corrin is portraying Cassandra Nova, the twin sister of Charles Xavier, in the upcoming film.

Fans got a first look at The Crown star in their new, bald role in the trailer for the Marvel Studios comedy, which was released on 22 April.

Corrin has since revealed that the Australian actor, who has held down the superhero role for almost 25 years, had some “moving” advice for them entering the MCU. “He’s been playing this role for so many years and it really threw him into a spotlight he’d never had before,” Corrin told Digital Spy.

“We just had one of those conversations [about] no matter how much success you have or how many incredible roles you get, playing this thing that means so much to so many people, you still are so riddled with insecurity and anxiety about being able to do a good job,” they explained.

“I was so worried, I felt so much pressure going into it. Marvel fans hold everyone to such a high standard because these characters are so beloved, so he really put me at ease about that.”

Details about Corrin’s character have been kept largely under wraps, but the star teased more about their supervillain, as well as their unlikely inspiration for the role.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Corrin said: “Ryan [Reynolds] and Shawn [Levy, director] pitched this idea, which I was totally on board with: ‘We want this villain to not be a villain in the sense that you expect them to be. We want you to be so endeared by her, so charmed by her, and just when you think that maybe she’s totally seen into your soul and you are going to be best friends for life, you’re dead.'”

Corrin added that they wanted the Deadpool & Wolverine characters to be “unpredictable”, and that Gene Wilder’s Willy Wonka and Christoph Waltz’s Nazi character from Inglorious Basterds served as inspiration.

“He’s so disarmingly polite and nice and unaffected, and it’s really creepy,” Corrin explained. “It’s all the more sinister because he doesn’t need to do anything.”

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to hit cinemas on 25 July in the UK.