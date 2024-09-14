Emma Corrin and Charli XCX have both been tapped to star in a new movie that has been described as a “queer, feminist fairytale” alongside Nicholas Galitzine.

The new project, titled 100 Nights of Hero is an adaptation of Isabel Greenberg’s graphic novel of the same name and is inspired by One Thousand and One Nights (also known as Arabian Nights), the legendary collection of folk tales.

The graphic novel sees two women, Cherry and Hero, who are in love at the centre of a malicious bet. Cherry’s husband Jerome makes a bet with a villain named Manfred that if Manfred can seduce Cherry within 100 nights, Jerome will give her to him forever. But, Cherry and Hero devise a cunning plan to distract Manfred from his seduction so that she can be free of him.

It is unclear how closely the Julia Jackman-directed movie will follow the graphic novel.

“100 Nights of Hero watches as a charming houseguest arrives at a remote castle and the delicate dynamic between a neglectful husband, his innocent bride Cherry, and their devoted maid Hero is thrown into chaos,” Deadline reported.

According to Deadline, Galitzine will be playing the houseguest in question (who we assume to be Manfred) while Malika Monroe of Longlegs fame is said to be playing Cherry.

Grammy-nominated pop star Charli XCX, who is fresh off of the release of her sixth album Brat, and The Crown star Emma Corrin are also said to be appearing in the movie.

Non-binary actor Corrin, who is currently on the big screen as supervillain Cassandra Nova in Deadpool & Wolverine, will be playing Hero but Charli XCX’s role has not yet been announced.

Charli XCX is in her movie era as the pop star has made a career 360 with upcoming roles in Faces of Death, a horror reboot of the 1978 classic of the same name, as well as Gregg Araki’s I Want Your Sex alongside Olivia Wilde, which has been described as a “provocative thriller”.

Galitzine is best known for his roles in queer rom-com Red, White & Royal Blue with Taylor Zakhar Perez as well as playing a boyband star with Anne Hathaway in The Idea of You. He has also had roles in Bottoms, Cinderella, Purple Hearts, and a miniseries titled Mary & George in which his character attempts to seduce the King of England.

He also appeared Andrew Scott in gay coming-of-age romance Handsome Devil in 2016, as well as playing queer characters in The Craft: Legacy (2020) and Legends (2015).

Though Galitzine said he is extremely proud to have played so many queer characters, he has questioned whether he is taking up space for other LGBTQ+ actors when he himself is straight.

Speaking to British GQ, he said: “I identify as a straight man, but I have been a part of some incredible queer stories. I felt a sense of uncertainty sometimes about whether I’m taking up someone’s space, and perhaps guilt. At the same time, I see those characters as not solely their sexuality.”

Amazon recently announced that a sequel of Red, White and Royal Blue is in development, and both Galitzine and Perez have been confirmed as reprising their roles.