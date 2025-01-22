The non-binary lead star of Jane Schoenbrun’s psychological trans horror film I Saw The TV Glow has announced they have changed their name.

The actor formerly known as Brigette Lundy-Paine revealed in a post on their Instagram account that they will henceforth be known as Jack Haven.

“I am changing my name, going by Jack Haven now,” they began the post, going on to explain that the name is inspired by their great, great uncle, a singer-songwriter.

“Haven is after my great great uncle, Haven Gillespie who was a songwriter known for the Xmas hit ‘Santa Clause is Coming to Town’ which he wrote on the subway in 15 minutes,” the actor shared.

Haven went on to say that the first name Jack just “stuck” after they began using it in workshops led by their friend, actor and director Saman Arastoo.

“I said I was using it in safe spaces. Saman said use it in dangerous spaces. So I use it in the men’s bathroom,” they continued.

Reacting to the star’s post, Schoenbrun simply wrote on X/Twitter: “LOVE U JACK.”

Haven, who is also known for roles in Netflix comedy drama Atypical, has long been open about their gender identity, coming out publicly as non-binary back in 2019.

“I’m non-binary, always felt a lil bit boy, lil bit girl, lil bit neither,” they shared in a post on social media at the time.

“Using they/them as of late n it feels right. Scary af to come out n been rly putting this off. But I feel I owe it to myself and to all of us who struggle w gender.”

Last year was arguably the actor’s biggest to date, with Schoenbrun’s I Saw The TV Glow becoming a critically acclaimed cult hit, particularly within the LGBTQ+ community. The film is widely understood as an allegory for the trans experience.

Haven played Maddy in the film alongside Detective Pikachu star Justice Smith, who played Owen. It follows the pair of teens as they bond over their obsession with late night TV show, “The Pink Opaque”. Two years later, the show is cancelled and Maddy goes missing, and Owen’s view of reality begins to crack.

Haven was recently nominated for two Dorian Awards, which are selected by LGBTQ+ film critics.

The actor is nominated in the Best Supporting Performance category for I Saw The TV Glow, and in the Rising Star category.

