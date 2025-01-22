Elon Musk’s trans daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson has responded to the allegations that he gave Nazi salutes at one of the events surrounding Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday (20 January).

Vivian Jenna Wilson, who has previously called out her estranged father for praising the UK’s decision to ban puberty blockers and for deadnaming and misgendering her, took to Threads the following day to weigh in on the controversy.

“I’m just gonna say: let’s call a spade a f**king spade, especially if there were two spades in succession based on the reaction of the first spade,” Wilson wrote: appearing to reference the fact that Musk did a second, identical salute shortly after doing the first.

She later hit back at the hundreds of responses, many of which continued to accuse Musk of throwing the fascist salute, joking: “I don’t know why y’all are reacting with such vigour, I’m clearly only talking about card suits.”

Seemingly having a poke at those who claimed Musk’s actions were down to him being autistic, she added: “I mean I have ADHD [attention deficit hyperactivity disorder] and this was clearly just an accident that people happened to interpret to mean something other than just card suits.

“After all, there’s no proof I’m not just talking about card suits. Y’know… people assuming that I’m not just talking about card suits just goes to show how dishonest people/the media can be.

“For those who can read between the lines, do y’all understand how f**king easy this is to do? Plausible deniability, honey. Just saying.”

One person replied: “I like that you are smarter and saner than your male genetic donor,” while another thanked her for keeping them sane during “all this f**kery”.

A third wrote: “Plausible deniability is the best kind of deniability,” and someone else agreed, saying: “Yep, they love abusing that and some previously explicitly said that much. It’s simply testing the waters of publicly justifiable f***ery and media bendability.”

Elon Musk appeared to give the salute during a speech to mark Donald Trump’s return to power. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Some people called Wilson out for using the term “spade”, commonly used as a slur against African Americans. However, the phrase “call a spade a spade” predates that usage. An equivalent in Spanish-speaking countries is “a llamar al pan pan, y al vino vino” – “to call the bread bread, and to call the wine wine.”

Musk, the head of Trump’s new Department of Government Efficiency, has denied his actions were connected to the Nazis, claiming the accusations were part of “dirty tricks” instigated by the Democratic Party, which he used to support.

“The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is so tired,” he wrote on X/Twitter.

Following Trump’s presidential election victory in November, Wilson said she was planning to leave the US.

“I’ve thought this for a while but yesterday confirmed it for me. I don’t see my future being in the United States,” Wilson wrote at the time. “Even if he’s only in office for four years, even if the anti-trans regulations magically don’t happen, the people who willingly voted this in are not going anywhere anytime soon.”