Donald Trump’s State Department is said to have enacted a “one-flag policy”, thus banning US embassies around the world flying Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ+ flags.

The order was first reported by The Washington Free Beacon and states that only the Stars and Stripes should be flown, with specific exceptions for the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action (POW/MIA) and the Wrongful Detainees banners.

“Starting immediately, only the United States of America flag is authorised to be flown or displayed at US facilities, both domestic and abroad, and featured in US government content,” the order states, according to reports.

“The flag of the United States of America united all Americans under the universal principles of justice, liberty and democracy. These values, which are the bedrock of our great country, are shared by all American citizens, past and present.”

Any employee who violates the order, for example by flying an LGBTQ+ Pride flag, will “face disciplinary action, including termination of employment or contract, or reassignment to their home agency”.

The move follows Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th president on Monday (20 January), after which he signed a number of executive orders, including ones targeting government equality programmes and trans people. The official stance throughout the US will be that there are only two genders, “male and female”.

Several federal websites responded by seemingly removing information on LGBTQ+ rights and HIV, and staff in diversity, equity and inclusion roles have been placed on leave with immediate effect.

PinkNews has not seen a copy of the order but has asked the State Department to clarify the position.

US embassies abroad will now only be allowed to fly the Stars and Stripes. (Photo by Ole Jensen – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Marco Rubio was sworn in as secretary of state – one of the most powerful positions within the government – on Tuesday (21 January), and said that the State Department was the face of the United States.

“If you think about it, for many people, their only interaction with America – most will never travel here – whether they be leaders or every-day people, will be the men and women who serve us abroad and do so with tremendous integrity and dedication,” he said.

“They are the face of our country, whether it’s through the aid we’ve provided or through the services. In our republic, the voters decide the course of our nation, both domestically and abroad, and they have elected Donald J Trump as president on a very clear mission.

“And that mission is to ensure that our foreign policy is centered on the advancement of our national interest, which they have clearly defined through his campaign as anything that makes us stronger or safer or more prosperous.

“That will be our job across the world, to ensure we have a foreign policy that advances the national interest of the United States.”

