Several federal websites in the US have reportedly removed resources on LGBTQ+ rights and HIV, following Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

Not-for-profit organisation GLAAD reported that mentions of words such as “lesbian”, “bisexual”, “gay”, “transgender” and “sexual orientation” are no longer accessible on the official White House website, while “LGBTQ+” brings up zero results.

Other federal websites, including those of the Centre for Disease Control, and the State Department, also appear to have had LGBTQ+ or HIV pages taken down.

Following his inauguration on Monday (20 January), Trump signed a number of controversial executive orders, including a plan to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, another aimed at making federal employees easier to fire, as well as creating a policy to remove so-called gender-ideology guidance.

Donald Trump signed a number of executive orders on his first day back in power.

GLAAD president and chief executive Sarah Kate Ellis condemned the removal of the pages, claiming Trump was “clearly committed to censorship” of queer topics.

“This action proves the Trump administration’s goal of making it as difficult as possible for LGBTQ+ Americans to find federal resources or otherwise see ourselves reflected under his presidency,” she said. “Sadly for him, our community is more visible than ever, and this pathetic attempt to diminish and remove us will again prove unsuccessful.”

Among the pages taken offline was a report on providing equity in federal organisations, a fact sheet on HIV prevention and treatment, and information about LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

The State Department’s website was also missing a page on LGBTQ+ rights, while the Department of Labour’s page on queer workers’ rights was no longer accessible.

GLAAD began tracking the status of LGBTQ+ mentions on federal websites shortly after Trump won the presidential election win in November, the Washington Blade reported.

