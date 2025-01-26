Michigan’s hate crime law is due to be expanded to protect gender identity and sexual orientation in the first overhaul of the law in 36 years.

It is also expected to stiffen the criminal and possible civil penalties for committing a hate crime.

The changes were signed into law on Wednesday (January 22) by Governor Gretchen Whitmer and will take effect on April 2.

The current hate crime law forbids threats and physical assault, as well as property damage, because of their race, colour, religion, gender, or national origin.

Now, more protected categories, including sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, physical or mental disability, age, and ethnicity are being introduced.

It will also protect against discrimination or hate crimes based on the “association or affiliation with an individual or group of individuals in whole or in part based on a characteristic described under subdivisions”.

Under the expanded law, stalking will be added to the list of hate crime actions, and is expected to increase the punishment and escalate prison time and fines based on prior hate crime convictions.

Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel praised the changes, saying that it was needed particularly after the rise in hate crimes and the “normalisation of racist, anti-semitic and bigoted language, symbolism, and actions”.

“Our state’s previous hate crime laws were inadequate to deter and properly prosecute those that target Michigan residents with fear and hatred, simply for who they are,” she said.

“Hate crimes are intended to send a message, an inherently violent message of intolerance, to vulnerable communities. At the Department of Attorney General, and particularly in our Hate Crimes unit, we know that stronger laws such as these can help us better protect Michigan residents from the scourge of hatred in our state,” Nessel continued.

Whitmer also signed bills that would promote school safety and protect people from gun violence and other violent crimes.