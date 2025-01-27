Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda broke character during a hilarious Saturday Night Live (SNL) Donald Trump skit.

Hosted by Timothée Chalamet, Saturday night’s episode took viewers back to the day the Founding Fathers created the United States Declaration of Independence.

Miranda reprised the role of Alexander Hamilton, who, during the American Revolution, served as a key aide-de-camp to General George Washington. He later became the first Secretary of the Treasury under President Washington.

Following an introduction, Miranda took to centre stage and broke into a rap.

‘In America we will never have a king’

“Our lives matter not if we lose them in the cause of liberty. What matters is the nation we built. Because in America, all men are created equal.

He continued, breaking into rap: “America, not England, we do win the sequel / And we will have leaders, but know one thing / In America, we will never have a king.”

Miranda was then interrupted by Donald Trump (played by James Austin Johnson), who stole the limelight from all the other Founding Fathers on stage.

Trump declared: “Never say never, I’m in my king era.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton. (Disney)

Johnson’s Trump character continued, referencing executive orders the president has signed: “But just like the founding fathers, I am creating a new country as well. And just like them, we’re doing it very white-ly. DEI is over — it’s dead. Workplaces must go back to looking like the TV show The Office: mostly white people, but with one funny Black guy who’s having a really bad time.”

Later in the skit, Trump continued, pointing out what the founding fathers were wearing: “We’re done with LGBT. No more drag, no more guys in wigs, no more whatever these guys were wearing.

“What a weird way to dress, right? A little zesty. ‘Darling, I’m off to start America! Hand me my wig and my tights and my big blousy shirts’. So, we’re going to go back to common sense in regards to gender.”

“No more makeup on men, unless you need it to be president,” he quipped.

He then looked to Miranda, and jested: “Look at Lin. Look how bad he wants to do a rap.”

Trump continued to tease Miranda until he was reduced to a smirk.

“Well, Lin, you’ve been a great sport and, frankly, a really good friend,” he said. “I want to thank him for his generous, anonymous $1 million dollar donation to my campaign. I know that was you, Lin!”

Miranda hit back: ”No, it was not.”

In October last year SNL star Bowen Yang, who is gay, admitted that he was initially hesitant about playing Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance in a sketch.

Miranda previously called out a Texas church for hosting an “illegal” performance of his Tony-winning musical that included anti-LGBTQ+ statements.

