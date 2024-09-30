Saturday Night Live (SNL) star Bowen Yang has denied mocking Chappell Roan after performing a sketch dressed as viral pygmy hippo Moo Deng.

We know, those are words that we never expected to see strung together, either.

During the season 50 premiere of iconic sketch comedy programme Saturday Night Live featuring Hacks‘ Jean Smart as host and Jelly Roll as musical guest, everyone’s favourite viral pygmy hippo, Moo Deng, also made an appearance.

Obviously it wasn’t the Moo Deng, but rather Fire Island‘s Bowen Yang dressed as the adorable hippo, joining Colin Jost for SNL’s Weekend Update segment.

This version of Moo Deng was – undeniably – drawing parallels with “Good Luck, Babe!” singer Chappell Roan, who has recently been open concerning her struggles with fame, fan interactions and boundaries.

“This summer, a two-month-old pygmy hippo in Thailand named Moo Deng became a viral sensation, causing huge crowds at her zoo enclosure,” Jost said before introducing Yang. “With some unruly fans throwing bananas and shellfish at her to get her attention. Here to comment is Moo Deng.”

Upon her entrance, Moo Deng asked the crowd to “stop clapping”, before commenting on the real Moo Deng’s viral success.

“For the past 10 weeks, I’ve been going nonstop — running around, eating lettuce, trying to bite the water from a hose, and the response has been overwhelming. But it has come to the point where I need to set some boundaries,” she said.

“Reminder: women owe you nothing. When I’m in my enclosure, tripping over stuff, biting my trainer’s knee… I am at work. That is the project. Do not yell my name or expect a photo just because I’m your ‘parasocial bestie,’ or because you appreciate my talent.”

Jost asked, “Your talent… what is your talent?” before Moo Deng replied: “Having a slippery body that bounces. Before me, the only hippos in media were either ‘hungry, hungry’ or Jada Pinkett Smith in Madagascar.”

Moo Deng then referenced Chappell Roan’s reference to (and relationship with) drag superstar Sasha Colby: “But now I’m your favourite hippo’s favourite hippo. And I’m… thirsty, thirsty. Hose!”

Many watching the show have taken to social media to slam Yang for “mocking” Chappell Roan’s plea for boundaries with her fans, with one even writing: “The lesson to learn here is that a gay man is a man before being anything else.”

Yang, however, who recently spoke to Chappell Roan for Interview Magazine, has rejected the claim, taking to his Instagram Story to spell it out for fans of the “Pink Pony Club” songstress.

“Oh geeez. ‘Mocks’???” Yang wrote in response to a Variety article that outlined all the references Moo Deng made to Chappell’s fame.

If my personal stance and the piece aren’t absolutely clear in terms of supporting her, then there it is, I guess. Everything she has ever asked for has been reasonable, and even then, we can connect it to another story about boundaries or whatever. Needing the hose [right now].”

Later in the segment, Chappell Roan is bought up directly; Jost tells Yang/ Moo Deng: “Your life sounds a lot like Chappell Roan’s lately.”

Moo Deng replied: “By the way, leave her alone. Let her take as much time as she needs for her mental health. We both deserve patience and grace… so stop harassing her, and stop throwing shellfish at her.

“This is what society does: it puts young women on pedestals only to knock them down with shellfish. And also, I know I’m only 10 weeks old, but this is very important to me, so please listen: I will not be making an endorsement in this year’s election.”

Chappell Roan, who has recently had a sudden rise to stratospheric fame, has detailed the “harassment” she’s endured at the hands of ‘fans’, including stalking.

She then later took to TikTok to clarify statements made after she hadn’t endorsed Kamala Harris for the 2024 election, adding: “Yeah, I’m voting for f**king Kamala.”