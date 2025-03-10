Lady Gaga channelled her inner middle-America bookstore-owner on Saturday Night Live this past weekend, entertaining people so much that “SNL Little Red Glasses skit” started trending on social media.

The popstar got the chance to show off her funny side by hosting Saturday Night Live on 8 March. She doubled up as the episode’s host and musical guest act, to coincide with the release of her latest album, Mayhem.

During the opening monologue, Lady Gaga took the chance to take a dig at the less-than-successful Joker, Folie à Deux, in which she starred as DC Comics’ super-villain turned anti-hero, Harley Quinn.

“You know, you might be thinking I’m here to promote my album,” she said. “But I’m actually here to remind you I’m an amazing actor. I’ve been very diligent about selecting films that showcase my craft as a serious actor. Films such as Joker… apparently, people thought it was awesome.”

Gaga also acknowledged the awards that film flop won at the Razzies, the annual ceremony showcasing the “worst” movies of the year. The musical won the awards for worst on-screen duo – she starred opposite Joaquin Phoenix – and worst sequel.

“Jokes on them, I love winning things,” Gaga added.

Elsewhere in the episode, the singing superstar channelled her 57-year-old self during a “Little Red Glasses” skit.

Performed mainly by Gaga, Ego Nwodim and Sarah Sherman, the sketch involved the stars dressing up as middle-aged women who adore wearing little red glasses that show off their muted, yet extravagant style.

“They’re the only glasses that say: ‘I teach philosophy of dance and eat tapas every night’,” Gaga said.

Nwodim went on: “Little Red Glasses are fashionable, fun and sexy. Just kidding, but they do magnify text.”

Fans loved the sketch, with social media users saying it was clear that Gaga was going to be “a really fun 60 year old”.

Another wrote: “I got my first little red glasses at 46. No regrets. I also wouldn’t mind hanging out with these ladies.”

The 8 March episode also took aim at Donald Trump, Marco Rubio and Elon Musk in a cold open that referenced recent rumours that there had been tension between Trump’s cabinet members and the Tesla CEO.

The episode began with a portrayal of a Oval Office meeting between president Donald Trump, secretary of state Marco Rubio (Marcello Hernandez) and “first buddy” Elon Musk during which their inner thoughts were shared: and it was both hilarious and damning.

Another highlight of the sketch included Mike Myers channelling his classic Austin Powers character, Dr. Evil, in his portrayal of Elon Musk.

The skit included Musk’s internal monologue. At one point he wonders, “was taking this job a bad idea?”

“A lot of people seem to really hate me. My Tesla stock is crashing and my personal net worth just dropped by $100 billion dollars,” he said, before raising his pinky to his lips, Dr. Evil style.

