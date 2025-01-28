Melania Trump’s official portrait draws chilling House of Cards comparisons

The new official White House portrait of US first lady Melania Trump is all business – and is drawing comparisons to one infamous House of Cards character.

As per information released by the White House, the black-and-white portrait was taken in the Yellow Oval Room on 21 January, one day after Donald Trump was sworn-in as the 47th president of the United States.

In the image – which was taken by photographer Régine Mahaux – she is wearing a dark, high-waisted business suit and white shirt, her hair loosely curled and hands resting reflective table. She stare imposingly at the camera and, in the background, the Washington Monument can be seen.

The image follows on from the release of Trump’s official portrait – which many compared to his 2023 mugshot from Fulton County Jail.

Mahaux, who also photographed Melania Trump’s official portrait in 2017, told the BBC she was “honoured to be chosen to shoot this official portrait for the second time”.

“As an artist to work with such an inspiring woman is a great privilege. She is a perfectionist and is really involved in the creative process,” the photographer said.

The image quickly drew discussion online, with some comparing the image to promo shoots of the character Claire Underwood from Netflix’s House of Cards.

Underwood, played by Robin Wright, is the wife of the show’s protagonist Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) and ascends through the political ranks to eventually become president.

In a post on X, journalist Jordan Golson said the image is different from usual first lady portraits and does not suggest approachability: “Instead, we get something that could have come straight from Netflix’s marketing department: stark black and white, razor-sharp power suit, hands planted firmly on a reflective surface, the Washington Monument looming in the background like a chess piece on a corporate battlefield.”

He continued: “The timing feels particularly pointed. After one of the most momentous transitions of power in American history, here’s a portrait that doesn’t just project authority — it practically radiates it.

“Just as Claire Underwood’s final season poster showed her seated on a marble throne worthy of the Lincoln Memorial, this portrait positions its subject against Washington’s most iconic symbol of power. Both images understand that architecture itself can be wielded as a weapon in the visual language of authority.”

Others heaped praised on the her look in the image, proclaiming her “mother”, a “baddie”, “chic” and “low-key always serving the house down”.