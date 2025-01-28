Matthew Huttle, who was pardoned by Donald Trump for his involvement in the 6 January insurrection, was killed by police during a traffic stop on Sunday (26 January).

The Indiana man, 42, was shot by a sheriff’s deputy after reportedly resisting arrest and becoming involved in an altercation with an officer, as per local news outlet Fox 59.

The Jasper County, Indiana, sheriff requested that the state police investigate the shooting. The officer has been placed on administrative leave, as per the department policy for police shootings, the sheriff said.

“Our condolences go out to the family of the deceased as any loss of life is traumatic to those that were close to Mr Huttle,” Sheriff Patrick Williamson said via a statement. Williamson added that they will release the officer’s name after the State Police Detectives give their approval.

Huttle, along with over 1,500 others, was recently pardoned by Trump for his involvement in the U.S. Capitol riots on 6 January 2021. Huttle and his uncle Dale travelled to Washington on the day and were both charged for their participation.

Huttle entered the US Capitol, remained there for 16 minutes, and agreed to a plea deal with a sentence of six months in prison. Meanwhile, his uncle was sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to a felony charge of assaulting an officer.

Huttle was released on 17 July 2024 and was on supervised release after serving his prison sentence. Dale was released on 20 January 2025 after being pardoned.