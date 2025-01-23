Convicted US Capitol rioter Pamela Hemphill has refused a pardon from President Donald Trump.

President Trump launched his second, non-consecutive term in office by signing a slew of executive orders, including one which proclaims there are “only two sexes” – which was later debunked by United States Representative Sarah McBride – and ordered the overturning of the birthright citizenship. He also revoked the Equal Employment Opportunity Act of 1965.

On his first day as president, Trump also issued around 1,500 pardons and commuted the sentences of 14 of his supporters in connection with the U.S. Capitol riots on 6 January 2021, as per NBC News.

One rioter, however, has rejected Trump’s pardon. “We were wrong that day, we broke the law” Hemphill, who was dubbed the “MAGA Granny” at the time of the riots, told the BBC.

Trump issued around 1,500 pardons for those connected to the 6 January 2021 U.S. Capitol riots. (ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Hemphill pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 60 days in prison following the events of the US Capitol riots, which Trump supporters perpetrated. She told the outlet there should not be any pardons for the rioters.

“Accepting a pardon would only insult the Capitol police officers, [the] rule of law and, of course, our nation,” she said.

“I pleaded guilty because I was guilty, and accepting a pardon also would serve to contribute to their gaslighting and false narrative.” She added that she believes Trump’s government is trying to “rewrite history – and I don’t want to be part of that”.

On Tuesday (21 February) Trump said via a press conference: “These people have already served years in prison, and they’ve served them viciously.

“It’s a disgusting prison. It’s been horrible. It’s inhumane. It’s been a terrible, terrible thing.”

Five people died following the Capitol riots. (Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis said he “just can’t agree” with Trump’s decision, noting that the pardons “raise legitimate safety issues on Capitol Hill”.

Oklahoma-based Republican US Senator James Lankford added to CNN: “I think we need to continue to say we are a party of law and order.

“I think if you attack a police officer, that’s a very serious issue and they should pay a price for that.”

Prosecutors estimated that 140 members of law enforcement suffered injuries on the day, while five people died, including Officer Brian Sicknick. He was reportedly struck in the head during a “physical engagement” with rioters and was later confirmed to die from natural causes.