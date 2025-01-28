Emmy Award winner and celebrated thirst-trapper Jeremy Allen White is set to play a bisexual man in a Netflix adaptation of Enigma Variations.

According to Variety, White, who won three Golden Globe awards and two Emmys for his role as chef Carmy in The Bear, will now star in a limited series inspired by André Aciman’s novel, first published in 2017. He is also an executive producer on the show.

White will star as Paul, who is described as a man whose loves “remain as consuming and as covetous throughout his adulthood as they were in his adolescence”, whether it is his “anonymous encounters with men” or “his enduring passion for a girl he’ll meet again and again over the years”.

The show’s official synopsis reads: “Ahead of every step Paul takes, his hopes, denials, fears and regrets are always ready to lay their traps. Yet the dream of love lingers. We may not always know what we want, we may remain enigmas to ourselves and to others. But sooner or later, we discover who we’ve always known we were.”

Aciman is best-known as the author of Call Me by Your Name, which was adapted for the big screen, shooting Timothée Chalamet to fame.

White, who first came to the public’s attention in the US version of Shameless, is also set to be seen later this year as Hungry Heart rocker Bruce Springsteen in the biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere.

Speaking to GQ about the role, White said: “I’m lucky Bruce is really supportive of the film, so I’ve had some access to him and he’s just the greatest guy.

“Also, there’s just so much footage. It’s really great to go down a YouTube rabbit hole and find him at all these different periods in his life and be able to listen to his speaking voice as well as his singing voice.

"That's kind of been the deal, just listening to him a lot and watching him a lot. It's been really fun preparing."