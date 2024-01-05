Jeremy Allen White: Gay fans react to Calvin Klein shoot

The Bear star Jeremy Allen White has the gays of the internet collectively screaming “Yes, chef!” following the release of his latest Calvin Klein campaign.

Jeremy Allen White clearly has a big talent, considering he has won a Golden Globe and a Critics’ Choice Award for his leading role as chef Carmen Berzatto in HBO comedy drama The Bear.

Yet it’s his other huge talent – standing in his underwear – that currently has the internet (namely, the gays on X/Twitter) in a chokehold.

On Thursday (4 January), Calvin Klein shared their new campaign, which features the 32-year-old actor in a series of stripped down photos in New York City.

In the campaign’s leading shot, he stands in a pair of black Calvin Klein briefs, which he has slightly pulled down. It’s hardly NSFW, but his very prominent abs and movie star expression have led to more than a few thirsty and explicit comments on online.

A short video accompanying the Calvin Klein campaign shows the star running through the city, stripping out of his clothes and climbing to the top of a building. It also features a not-so-subtle close-up of his bulge in action as he jumps into the air.

You may like to watch

There is quite literally a lot to unpack.

The campaign has led to a near 24-hour flurry of memes and reactions online and to be honest, a few thousand people need to be sent to horny jail.

wake up 1975 jeremy allen white fans pic.twitter.com/JY9Icve2ru — niki ⎕ ⸆⸉ (@corpsehoodie) January 5, 2024

My brain gifted me a fruity dream about Jeremy Allen White last night pic.twitter.com/O82Nfdy6iL — Gwdihŵ 🦉 (@youwouldknow) January 5, 2024

talking to people who don’t find jeremy allen white attractive pic.twitter.com/elj8Jy1nnF — rad libs (@Rad323) January 4, 2024

“Jeremy allen white down there waiting for u” pic.twitter.com/X7SsqCmiLn — mar (@deepie210) January 5, 2024

Jeremy Allen White's VIDEO for his Calvin Klein Underwear campaign is actually what you should be watching right now pic.twitter.com/bINwNP31bS — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 4, 2024

me liking every jeremy allen white for calvin klein tweet i see on the timeline pic.twitter.com/iTzWgMHxOb — juan (@redrumjuan) January 4, 2024

“jeremy allen white with only calvin klein on is behind that door!” pic.twitter.com/LvHXUW7G6w — ۟ken (@theringeneral) January 4, 2024

Is Jeremy Allen White gay?

Sorry to break the hearts of thousands of terminally online gay men, but as far as we know, Jeremy Allen White is not a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

In fact, he was married to The Town That Dreaded Sundown actress Addison Timlin between 2019 and 2023, until she filed for divorce in early 2023.

The pair have two children together.

Towards the end of last year, speculation was rife that White had moved on and begun a relationship with “CHICKEN TERIYAKI” singer Rosalía, and though neither have confirmed that they are officially an item, a source told US Weekly in November that they are together.

“Rosalía and Jeremy Allen White have recently started dating. They started out as just friends, but things have turned romantic recently,” the source said, as photos of the pair together surfaced online.

Jeremy Allen White is expected to come out of the upcoming awards seasons a few accolades richer, following critical acclaim for his appearance in The Bear season two last year.