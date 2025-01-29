Trans activist Leo Aces has condemned the “toxic transphobia and ableism” directed at a transgender teenager with cerebral palsy (CP) he coached, after the youngster chose to share their transition journey online.

Trans teenager Micah Leroy shared his latest transition news earlier this month. The video went viral went viral but was targeted by anti-trans and right-wing activists.

Aces, who also has CP, told PinkNews that in the video Leroy said: “Hey, I am almost a month post-op (in two days). Feeling really good, no more binders. Yay!”

The disability awareness speaker, who has previously interviewed Leroy for his podcast Aces Interviews, said he was horrified by the abuse and harassment the video attracted.

“Talking from personal experience as an activist and awareness speaker, who is also a trans man with cerebral palsy, I am horrified by the overall reaction Micah’s video has received,” Aces told PinkNews.

“I believe the timing of his post, coinciding with Meta’s free-speech changes and the run-up to the presidential inauguration, unfortunately led to a toxic storm of transphobia and ableism.”

Meta’s chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, said in a video call on 7 January that his social media platforms will ditch fact checkers in order to prioritise “free speech,” following the re-election of Donald Trump.

‘We haven’t “chosen” to be trans any more than we “chose” to be disabled’

“Micah’s video provides a catalyst for a much larger conversation,” Aces added, pointing out that, “the visibility of physical disability and gender identity can attract controversy because [of] the systemic notion that disabled people have less agency”.

Aces went on to say: “There have been many instances in my life where I feel I am considered more of a commodity rather than an autonomic individual. I face this attitude in daily life.

“In relation to my gender identity, people have asked: ‘Don’t you have enough to contend with?’ This is referencing that my CP must make me ‘different enough’, so why would I ‘choose’ to segregate myself further? The reality is, as the queer community and allies know, we haven’t ‘chosen’ to be trans any more than we ‘chose’ to be disabled.

“I wholeheartedly stand by Micah for sharing his transition and hope that his courageous act helps other disabled trans+ and non-binary folk.”

Cerebral palsy is a group of conditions that affect movement and co-ordination. It can develop before, during or soon after birth, according to the NHS. Between 30 and 50 per cent of people with CP have an intellectual disability, but half of those with condition have no cognitive impairments.

